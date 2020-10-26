Montana surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths; adds 622 cases

Montana added another 622 COVID-19 cases and six new deaths reported Monday brought the total to more than 300.

To date, the state has seen 122 deaths during October that account for 40% of all deaths in Montana since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Oct. 1 Montana had seen 181 deaths since March. By Oct. 9 the state had surpassed 200.

The deaths reported to the state's case mapping and information website Monday brought the total to 303.

The state reported two more deaths in Big Horn County, bringing the total there to 36. Thirteen of the county's deaths were recorded in October.

An additional death was reported in Dawson County and also in Meagher County, bringing the total in each county to four deaths. The state also recorded two additional deaths in Valley County, where a total of four people have died from the virus.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases added Monday brought the total of active cases in the state to an all-time high of 9,855.