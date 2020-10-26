Montana surpasses 300 COVID-19 deaths; adds 622 cases

Montana added another 622 COVID-19 cases and six new deaths reported Monday brought the total to more than 300.
To date, the state has seen 122 deaths during October that account for 40% of all deaths in Montana since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Oct. 1 Montana had seen 181 deaths since March. By Oct. 9 the state had surpassed 200.
The deaths reported to the state's case mapping and information website Monday brought the total to 303.
The state reported two more deaths in Big Horn County, bringing the total there to 36. Thirteen of the county's deaths were recorded in October.
An additional death was reported in Dawson County and also in Meagher County, bringing the total in each county to four deaths. The state also recorded two additional deaths in Valley County, where a total of four people have died from the virus.
The new cases added Monday brought the total of active cases in the state to an all-time high of 9,855.
Active hospitalizations in the state were at 360 Monday. A total of 1,237 people have been hospitalized in Montana due to COVID-19. At the start of October there had been 727 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, meaning additional 510 people have been hospitalized through the first 26 days of the month.
In total, 28,501 Montanans have been sickened since the beginning of the pandemic. As of Monday, 18,343 were considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for releasing someone with COVID-19 from isolation.
Another 10,718 tests were completed on Monday bringing the total number to 476,325.
Counties reported the following number of new cases Monday:
- Yellowstone County added 186 cases (1,914 active)
- Flathead County added 70 cases (644 active)
- Gallatin County added 56 cases (629 active)
- Missoula County added 48 cases (921 active)
- Cascade County added 24 cases (851 active)
- Glacier County added three cases (661 active)
- Lewis and Clark County added 29 cases (598 active)
- Hill County added 21 cases (376 active)
- Roosevelt County added five cases (341 active)
- Lake County added 14 cases (253 active)
- Big Horn County added seven cases (238 active)
- Silver Bow County added five cases (189 active)
- Blaine County added 10 cases (163 active)
- Deer Lodge County added 14 cases (162 active)
- Custer County added three cases (112 active)
- Richland County added 39 cases (120 active)
- Powell County added 12 cases (98 active)
- Lincoln County added three cases (96 active)
- Dawson County added nine cases (95 active)
- Fergus County added two cases (91 active)
- Valley County added five cases (84 active)
- Park County added nine cases (78 active)
- Rosebud County added two cases (58 active)
- Musselshell County added nine cases (53 active)
- Chouteau County added three cases (51 active)
- Broadwater County added four cases (48 active)
- Jefferson County added five cases (41 active)
- Teton County added two cases (34 active)
- Wheatland County added two cases (31 active)
- Granite County added three cases (23 active)
- Madison County added two cases (22 active)
- Phillips County added one case (21 active)
- Sheridan County added three (21 active)
- Daniels County added five cases (17 active)
- Meagher County added three cases (12 active)
- Treasure County added four cases (11 active)
Numbers reported on the state website sometimes vary from what is being reported locally. Check with your county health department for the most current case numbers.
