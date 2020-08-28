Montana surpasses 7,000 cases, 100th death

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montana reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning. The state also hit its 100th death and surpassed 7,000 total cases.

One of the deaths reported was in Yellowstone County, a man in his 60s who died in a hospital on Thursday. That brings the county’s number of deaths to 42.

Beaverhead County reported its first death on Friday, said Sue Hansen County Public Health Director. The county currently has one other active case and has seen 70 cases in total.

The woman in her 60s died on Tuesday in a Yellowstone County hospital.

Statewide, there are 1,791 active cases and 121 patients are hospitalized.

Of the new cases, 52 of them are in Yellowstone County. The new cases bring the active case total in Yellowstone County to 940 people, or 52% of the active cases in the state.

The county has been averaging two COVID-19 related deaths every two days. Of the 100 deaths, 42% are in Yellowstone County, while the county is about 16% of the state's population.

The new cases reported Thursday morning bring the total number of new cases reported in Montana since Sunday to 681, or about 113 cases a day. In total, there have 7,063 cases. To date 5,172 people have recovered from the virus.