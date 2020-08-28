Montana surpasses 7,000 cases, marks 100th death

Montana reported 134 new COVID-19 cases Friday morning. The state also hit its 100th death and surpassed 7,000 total cases.
One of the deaths reported was in Yellowstone County, a man in his 60s who died in a hospital on Thursday. That brings the county’s number of deaths to 42.
Beaverhead County reported its first death on Friday, said Sue Hansen County Public Health Director. The county has one other active case and has seen 70 cases in total.
The woman in her 60s died on Tuesday in a Yellowstone County hospital.
Statewide, there are 1,791 active cases and 121 patients are hospitalized.
Of the new cases, 52 of them are in Yellowstone County. The new cases bring the active case total in Yellowstone County to 940 people, or 52% of the active cases in the state.
The county has been averaging two COVID-19-related deaths every two days. Of the 100 deaths, 42% are in Yellowstone County, while the county is about 16% of the state's population.
The new cases reported Thursday morning bring the total number of new cases reported in Montana since Sunday to 681, or about 113 cases a day. In total, there have 7,063 cases. To date 5,172 people have recovered from the virus.
In a press call Thursday afternoon Gov. Steve Bullock said the growth in statewide case reports looks to be leveling off, an assessment that echoes the findings of a recent DPHHS analysis of cases in Montana as of Aug. 21.
The new cases announced Friday came from the processing of another 2,216 tests. To date there have been 242,875 tests processed in relation to COVID-19 in Montana.
Rosebud County has the second highest number of active cases behind Yellowstone County, with 179 cases. It added 10 new cases Friday and has seen two deaths.
The third highest case count is in Flathead County, which has 132 active cases, and added 12 new cases Friday. There have been four deaths in the county.
Flathead County recently saw one death who was a resident of a senior care facility in the county, Flathead County Health Officer Tamalee Robinson confirmed late Wednesday morning.
The Daily Inter Lake, a Kalispell newspaper, reported 14 cases connected to a Whitefish nursing home last week.
Of those cases reported this week at least 53 are inmates at the Cascade County Detention Center in Great Falls, where an outbreak was announced earlier this week.
Yellowstone County Detention Center has also seen a large number of cases, with at least 34 inmates testing positive.
Several senior living centers across the state have also seen outbreaks of the virus, including Big Horn County which currently has the second-most deaths and fourth-most active cases in the state.
Four employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at Big Horn Senior Living as of Tuesday.
Friday morning the care facility said one senior resident tested positive following testing on Monday. The care home received testing results on Wednesday, it said.
Another staffer, who had been quarantining, also tested positive, according to the facility. The employee has been home isolating.
No other staff members or residents had tested positive from the virus from the Monday surveillance testing.
Additional counties reporting new cases Friday include: Missoula County with 10 (48 active); Big Horn County with seven (98 active); Glacier County with seven new cases (41 active); Fergus County with six new cases (seven active); Gallatin County (35 active) and Ravalli County (11 active) both tallied five new cases; Cascade (99 active), Dawson (9 active), and Hill (31 active) each saw three new cases; Lincoln, (eight active), Stillwater (10 active), Valley (two active) each tallied two new cases; Carbon (seven active), Custer (five active), Lewis and Clark (40 active), Musselshell (three active) and Richland (four active) Counties each all saw an additional case.
