Montana teachers will get priority for a COVID-19 vaccine, but when is unclear

‘You’ve gotta have a license, you’ve gotta have a record of your vaccinations, and you’ve gotta have a background check,” she said of hiring requirements. “As a union, we will be strongly encouraging all of our members to agree to a vaccination, as long as a safe and effective one is provided.”

Among educators themselves, there's disagreement about whether school should be in-person or remote.

“More and more teachers are wanting the schools to go remote just due to public safety,” Curtis said.

Dozens of schools in the state have had to temporarily close because of positive COVID-19 cases and required quarantines, often among educators that whittled staffing to a point that schools couldn't operate. Billings hasn't closed schools, but positive cases and quarantines among hundreds of students and staff have challenged in-person operations.

Miller said there's hope among education officials that as a vaccine becomes more widely available, it could "dampen the spike" in COVID-19 cases.

There's no national accounting of exactly how many students returned to classrooms and how many continued remote learning, but Montana was notable for how the vast majority of districts offered at least some in-person option.