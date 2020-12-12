Montana teachers will get priority for a COVID-19 vaccine, but when is unclear

Montana educators are set to get COVID-19 vaccines after health care workers and those with an increased risk for severe complications from the disease.
The state's vaccination plan takes a similar approach to many other states, giving teachers and other school staff a degree of priority.
It's a reflection that health and education officials expect an effective vaccine to help keep school buildings open. However, Montana has been notable for its embrace of in-person education while some other states have kept kids at home, especially in urban areas. While some officials in those areas view the vaccine as a tool to help reopen schools, many in Montana have continued in-person education even as COVID-19 spreads at alarming rates in their communities.
The state's original plan puts teachers and school staff behind frontline health care workers and those at risk for severe complications. They're part of a large group considered to be at increased risk of COVID-19 exposure.
In a recent virtual meeting about vaccination plans, state health officials said that educators would be in a third tier — now dubbed 1a, 1b, and 1c — which appears to pattern the original plan, said Kirk Miller, who leads School Administrators of Montana.
The state teachers' union — which also represents some health care workers — generally agreed with the position of educators in the plan, with the general theme of "the sooner, the better."
“I don’t know where else you put us other than right behind healthcare,” Montana Federation of Public Employees president Amanda Curtis said. “I thought the plan that was released was pretty fair."
Miller said that officials in the meeting about the vaccine rollout estimated that up to 100,000 people could be in line to get the vaccine before teachers. So far, almost 10,000 vaccine doses have been earmarked for the state.
It's unclear what that translates to for a timeline. Curtis said that so far, it's "rumor and speculation."
Others in the third tier of the state plan include:
- People from racial and ethnic minority groups
- People from tribal communities
- People who are incarcerated/detained in correctional facilities
- People experiencing homelessness/living in shelters
- People attending colleges and universities
- People who work in educational settings (e.g., early learning centers, schools, and colleges and universities)
- People living and working in other congregate settings
Where exactly teachers would fall amid the thousands and thousands of people in those categories is unclear, as is how distribution could work in different communities.
Classroom view
Curtis said that educators are used to the concept of having to comply with vaccine rules, and that she feels there's solid research on the early vaccines.
‘You’ve gotta have a license, you’ve gotta have a record of your vaccinations, and you’ve gotta have a background check,” she said of hiring requirements. “As a union, we will be strongly encouraging all of our members to agree to a vaccination, as long as a safe and effective one is provided.”
Among educators themselves, there's disagreement about whether school should be in-person or remote.
“More and more teachers are wanting the schools to go remote just due to public safety,” Curtis said.
Dozens of schools in the state have had to temporarily close because of positive COVID-19 cases and required quarantines, often among educators that whittled staffing to a point that schools couldn't operate. Billings hasn't closed schools, but positive cases and quarantines among hundreds of students and staff have challenged in-person operations.
Miller said there's hope among education officials that as a vaccine becomes more widely available, it could "dampen the spike" in COVID-19 cases.
There's no national accounting of exactly how many students returned to classrooms and how many continued remote learning, but Montana was notable for how the vast majority of districts offered at least some in-person option.
Most education leaders have argued that schools aren't a super-spreading source of COVID-19, but that wider community spread has resulted in cases linked to schools. Life-threatening complications from COVID-19 are rare among children, but they can spread the disease to more at-risk adults. That's been weighed against negative affects of keeping kids at home; students likely to struggle in school can be hurt even more by remote learning, and experts raised concerns about kids' emotional and mental health during spring shutdowns.
U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams touched on the issue in Billings on Friday.
"The studies actually show the safest place for kids to be is in the classroom," Adams said.
It's unlikely that a vaccine would be available for children soon. Pfizer has started testing a vaccine on children, but most experts don't expect a vaccine to be widely available for kids this school year.
Montana already has laws about requiring vaccinations for students, but compliance is not universal. It allows for religious exemptions. Officials in some other states have said that vaccination against COVID-19 will be optional for students.
