Montana to receive $900K in Honda airbag recall settlement

Montana will take in roughly $900,000 as part of a multistate settlement over airbag safety issues in Honda and Acura vehicles.

The announcement came Wednesday from Attorney General Tim Fox after an investigation into allegations Honda hid from consumers and regulators airbag safety problems.

The airbags were designed and manufactured by Takata Corporation, and used ammonium nitrate as a propellant.

The action, brought by 48 states and the District of Columbia, alleged the propellant “could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst,” resulting in metal fragments flying into the passenger compartment, the news release from Fox stated.

The ruptures have resulted in “at least 14 deaths” and more than 200 injuries in the U.S., Fox said.

The airbags were first installed in vehicles in the 2001 model year, and Honda began partial recalls for affected vehicles in 2008. The company has since recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles.

Honda agreed to the $85 million settlement on Tuesday. Montana’s share is approximately $900,000.