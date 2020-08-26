Montana to receive $975K in Honda airbag recall settlement

“This settlement makes it clear that manufacturers will be held responsible for preventing dangerous products or components from entering the stream of commerce,” Fox said, in a statement.

Any Montanan who owns a Honda or Acura is encouraged to visit the company’s airbag recall website or call its customer service line at 888-234-2138 to find out if their vehicle is subject to a recall.

They can also check for open recalls at Safercar.gov.

All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers.

For more information, consumers can contact the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500, or 800-481-6896, or online at dojmt.gov/consumer.

The multi-state coalition making the allegations against Honda resolved their claims prior to filing a lawsuit. Each state or jurisdiction, then, takes a judgement against Honda in their respective state courts.

In Montana, Honda has agreed to terms including ensuring future airbag designs include "fail-safe" features to protect passengers if an inflator ruptures; to abide by prohibitions on misleading advertising; and to improve record-keeping and parts tracking. The terms are similar to those in other states.

Every state except Arizona, California, Hawaii and Oklahoma were involved in the settlement.

