Montana to receive $975K in Honda airbag recall settlement

Montana will take in roughly $975,000 as part of a multistate settlement over airbag safety issues in Honda and Acura vehicles.
The announcement came Wednesday from Attorney General Tim Fox after an investigation into allegations Honda hid from consumers and regulators airbag safety problems.
The airbags were designed and manufactured by Takata Corporation, and used ammonium nitrate as a propellant.
The action, brought by 48 states and U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia, alleged the propellant “could burn aggressively and cause the inflator to burst,” resulting in metal fragments flying into the passenger compartment, the news release from Fox stated.
The ruptures have resulted in “at least 14 deaths” and more than 200 injuries in the U.S., Fox said.
The airbags were first installed in vehicles in the 2001 model year, and Honda began partial recalls for affected vehicles in 2008. The company has since recalled approximately 12.9 million Honda and Acura vehicles.
Honda agreed to the $85 million settlement on Tuesday. Montana’s share is approximately $975,000, a Department of Justice spokeswoman said in an email update Wednesday afternoon. The department had initially said the state's share was closer to $900,000.
“This settlement makes it clear that manufacturers will be held responsible for preventing dangerous products or components from entering the stream of commerce,” Fox said, in a statement.
Any Montanan who owns a Honda or Acura is encouraged to visit the company’s airbag recall website or call its customer service line at 888-234-2138 to find out if their vehicle is subject to a recall.
They can also check for open recalls at Safercar.gov.
All safety recall repairs are free at authorized Honda dealers.
For more information, consumers can contact the Montana Department of Justice’s Office of Consumer Protection at 406-444-4500, or 800-481-6896, or online at dojmt.gov/consumer.
The multi-state coalition making the allegations against Honda resolved their claims prior to filing a lawsuit. Each state or jurisdiction, then, takes a judgement against Honda in their respective state courts.
In Montana, Honda has agreed to terms including ensuring future airbag designs include "fail-safe" features to protect passengers if an inflator ruptures; to abide by prohibitions on misleading advertising; and to improve record-keeping and parts tracking. The terms are similar to those in other states.
Every state except Arizona, California, Hawaii and Oklahoma were involved in the settlement.
