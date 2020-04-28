Montana travel company sued over canceled student trips

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A tour company is being sued for failing to provide a full refund on money paid for student trips that won’t go forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attorneys for the families say Global Travel Alliance is in some cases keeping half the money paid for educational trips to Washington D.C., New York City and other destinations this spring that were either canceled or postponed.

In other cases, students aren’t being offered any refund at all and are given the option of either participating in the original itinerary on a rescheduled date, or accepting a voucher worth 75% of the original trip’s value, which can be applied to other trips with the company or may be sold or given to another customer, according to the company’s website.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court in Billings. Attorneys John Heenan and Joe Cook of Billings, as well as John Morrison of Helena, are seeking class action status.

Many of the students raised their own money to pay for the trip, which, for Ben Steele Middle School students this year, was $2,371, according to parent and attorney Lisa Speare. Speare is not an attorney on the lawsuit but sent a letter to the company’s president earlier in April pressing for a full refund.