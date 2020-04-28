Montana travel company sued over canceled student trips

A tour company is being sued for failing to provide a full refund on money paid for student trips that won’t go forward due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Attorneys for the families say Global Travel Alliance is in some cases keeping half the money paid for educational trips to Washington D.C., New York City and other destinations this spring that were either canceled or postponed.
In other cases, students aren’t being offered any refund at all and are given the option of either participating in the original itinerary on a rescheduled date, or accepting a voucher worth 75% of the original trip’s value, which can be applied to other trips with the company or may be sold or given to another customer, according to the company’s website.
The lawsuit was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court in Billings. Attorneys John Heenan and Joe Cook of Billings, as well as John Morrison of Helena, are seeking class action status.
Many of the students raised their own money to pay for the trip, which, for Ben Steele Middle School students this year, was $2,371, according to parent and attorney Lisa Speare. Speare is not an attorney on the lawsuit but sent a letter to the company’s president earlier in April pressing for a full refund.
Kendal Sides, an eighth-grader at Ben Steele Middle School, mowed lawns, babysat and worked at a construction site to fund her trip, and paid for all but $400 of it, which her mother contributed, according to the lawsuit.
“It’s like stealing money out of a kid’s lemonade stand,” Heenan said.
Global Travel Alliance is based in Minnesota but has offices in Billings and Bozeman, and other states.
In Billings, more than 130 students at Ben Steele Middle School were scheduled to go to both Washington, D.C. and New York City in May, according to Speare. Speare said at least 200 other students from Billings were booked for separate trips through the company.
Speare said her daughter, Mary, was offered a 50% refund or a chance to take the rescheduled trip, now booked for August. But that timing conflicts with soccer tryouts, and Mary could not make it.
In addition, Speare said, a trip in the August heat of D.C., where school is not in session and fewer class members are participating, is not what her daughter had committed to paying for.
The Montana Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection had received 74 complaints against Global Travel Alliance as of Monday, a spokesman said.
GTA President Ethan Screnock, based in Bozeman, said he’s heard from upset parents and called it “heartbreaking” that the trips kids had raised their own money for were not possible as planned. He said he's also heard from parents who understand and are OK with the refunds being offered.
Screnock said the company was committed to providing refunds according to its “standard cancellation policy,” which provides for a 70% refund for cancellations made 90-61 days prior to the trip; a 50% refund for cancellations made 60-31 days prior to the trip; and no refund for cancellations made within 30 days of the trip.
According to the lawsuit, it was the company that canceled the trips, and not the students, and so the refund policy does not apply. Screnock declined to clarify who was responsible for the trip cancellations, saying he wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit until he’d read it.
Screnock said his company works for months to prepare the trips, making deposits and other advance payments to vendors. The trips involved a visit to the Holocaust Museum, which has limited booking procedures, and to the Statue of Liberty as well.
“We were prepared to deliver all of these programs,” Screnock said. “And because we were prepared to deliver, the money’s gone.”
But Heenan, the plaintiffs' attorney, said that was irrelevant.
“Frankly, that’s an issue between the travel company and its vendors, and under no circumstance is it fair to make that up by taking it from the kids,” he said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.