As Congress prepares a budget for the coming year, Montana tribal leaders say it needs to be mindful of treaty obligations made to the first people of the continent.

Speaking to the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior, Environment and related agencies this week, leaders from three reservations said that Congress has failed to adequately fund basic services like law enforcement and health care.

“You know, we're the first people of this country, yet we're still treated like secondhand citizens, always overlooked or stepped over, always an afterthought,” said Jeffrey Stiffarm, Fort Belknap Indian Community president.

Stiffarm said the reservation's law enforcement budget has remained relatively unchanged since 1997 when the tribes received enough money to hire 10 officers at $10 an hour. The southern end of the 600,000-acre reservation didn’t have an ambulance for several years.

“The basic needs, public safety, health, housing, court systems, things like that. You know, we really need you guys to really think about that,” Stiffarm said. “When the money that you guys sent overseas is over $40 billion, and this was a couple years ago, it's probably a lot more now, what you guys are sending over to foreign countries, compare it to what you're spending on the poorest people in this country.”

U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke, a Republican representing Western Montana, told subcommittee colleagues it's important to recognize the interests of each individual tribe as unique, but also important that there be consensus among tribes.

“We also need consensus among the nations of what to do. It gets complex because it's very difficult. It’s hard in Congress to get consensus,” Zinke said. “The point that I learned is that every nation is different. You know, it's easy to combine and say, well, ‘the Indian issue problem.’ Well, each nation is a sovereign nation and they're different.”

Carole Lankford, speaking for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai tribes said leaders on the 1.2 million-acre Flathead Reservation in northwest Montana have set a goal of eradicating homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic was particularly hard for the CSKT as the tribes lost elders, the speakers of their language and the carriers of their beliefs. There was also a significant forest fire on tribal land in 2021. Like the buffalo, Lankford said, the CSKT is turning into the storm.

“We face an ever-growing epidemic of untreated mental illness and substance abuse. We also faced threats to our homeland, water, forest and animals from fire and other natural disasters, as well as from invasive species,” Lankford said. “Our tribal council has endeavored to tackle the challenges head on. Like the bison, our people have been in a relationship for thousands of years. We must turn into the storm. To that end, our tribal council has resolved to eradicate homelessness, to address and treat mental illness and dependence on drugs and alcohol, to make our forests and fields resilient to fire and other natural disasters, and to prevent the introduction of invasive species that destroy our homeland, private property and economies.”

Lankford said the Indian Health Service needs to be fully funded and that tribal forest firefighters deserve pay equal to what federal firefighters are paid.

Assuring the Indian Health Service has enough funding to offer complex health services and not just painkillers is the essential, said Floyd Azure, chairman of the Assiniboine and Sioux tribes of Fort Peck Reservation.

Drug addiction is the major challenge on Fort Peck, Azure said. For the longest time it was said that IHS was the biggest drug dealer on the reservation, because it offered pain killers in place of treatment when poorly funded. But IHS now offers procedures like hip replacements and knee surgeries. The next step is drug treatment and, separate from Indian Health Service, housing, and social services, Azure said.

“A key factor in keeping families together and healthy is housing. ” Azure said our reservation’s dire need of housing is masked by the fact that we have families living in overcrowded situations,” Azure said. “Thus, when someone is asked ‘Do they have housing?’ they answer. Yes. I live with my grandmother. What they do not disclose is that sometimes four or five other families live in that house. And it's usually a two-, or three-bedroom home.”

Azure said better social services are needed to keep Indigenous children out of foster care. Indigenous children comprise 35% of Montana children in foster care, though tribal young people are only 10% of the state population.