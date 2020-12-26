Montana tribe navigates new ground after federal recognition

"Plus, we are different in that we don't have a reservation," Gray added. "That made it more complex for everyone."

Gray said Sen. Jon Tester has supported the tribe as it navigates new territory.

"Federal recognition for the Little Shell was a long time coming, but our work didn't end that day," Tester said. "Moving forward I remain focused on holding the federal government accountable to the Little Shell Tribe, and on ensuring that we live up to the trust and treaty responsibilities we owe them."

The Little Shell Tribe received $25 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress in March.

"If we were still a state-recognized tribe, we wouldn't have received anything," Gray said.

The tribe used the CARES Act money to distribute two COVID-19 relief stimulus payments and personal protective equipment to members. The tribe also plans to renovate its office and update the kitchen in its cultural center.

The tribe also created a program that will provide free transportation to elders and others without vehicles. Gray said the tribe purchased vans and, people are available to drive members to Browning and Rocky Boy for health care needs.