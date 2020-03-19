Montana universities ask students to leave campus, but not closing dorms

Maynard said the move wasn't a surprise, and that she thinks universities made the right call. She said it was disappointing to leave friends she had made in the dorms from other communities, but that, “I think students need to keep in mind that we came to MSU for an education.”

Maynard said she had already had some assignments over spring break that were due online. She was apprehensive about the switch to online-only courses, preferring face-to-face interaction with professor — but again, she thought MSU made the right call and that she'd adapt.

“It’s definitely challenging and a bit of an obstacle,” she said.

Montana State University Billings said that it would potentially move remaining students into different rooms to spread them out more, and that any students sharing rooms would be moved to an individual room.

The school has also closed services like its library and academic advising, moving resources online. It's also closing the Rimrock Cafe; Stingers Bistro will remain open for take-out meals.

The University of Montana said that it too may require students remaining on campus to switch rooms. In an email to students, President Seth Bodner acknowledged that plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus have changed rapidly.