Montana universities ask students to leave campus, but not closing dorms

Montana universities will ask students to leave campus, according to a memo from Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian.
Students on spring break are asked not to return, and students on campus are asked to leave if they can.
The order applies to flagships like those in Missoula and Bozeman, and to regional schools like Billings.
The directive doesn't force campuses to close dorms or other services, but makes clear that schools need to reduce the number of students on campus.
"Campuses will clearly and immediately communicate the severity of the emerging public health situation to students currently living in residential halls and ask them to carefully consider whether they have any other living arrangement that will provide a safer learning and living environment," it reads.
The announcement follows news that all Montana University System campuses will continue a required switch to online-only campuses until the end of the spring semester.
Sarah Maynard, a freshman at Montana State University in Bozeman, called the dorms a "ghost town."
The school is currently on spring break, but Maynard who is originally from Billings, returned to clean out her dorm.
“A lot of students, before spring break started, actually packed up their things and left completely,” she said Thursday afternoon.
Maynard said the move wasn't a surprise, and that she thinks universities made the right call. She said it was disappointing to leave friends she had made in the dorms from other communities, but that, “I think students need to keep in mind that we came to MSU for an education.”
Maynard said she had already had some assignments over spring break that were due online. She was apprehensive about the switch to online-only courses, preferring face-to-face interaction with professor — but again, she thought MSU made the right call and that she'd adapt.
“It’s definitely challenging and a bit of an obstacle,” she said.
Montana State University Billings said that it would potentially move remaining students into different rooms to spread them out more, and that any students sharing rooms would be moved to an individual room.
The school has also closed services like its library and academic advising, moving resources online. It's also closing the Rimrock Cafe; Stingers Bistro will remain open for take-out meals.
The University of Montana said that it too may require students remaining on campus to switch rooms. In an email to students, President Seth Bodner acknowledged that plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus have changed rapidly.
"This is not the way we normally like to communicate with you at UM. But these are not normal times," he wrote. "These are, by any measure, extraordinary times."