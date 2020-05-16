Montana universities look at starting fall semester sooner amid pandemic

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Montana’s public universities are working on plans to start the 2020 fall semester earlier with the intention of having students on campus.

An update from the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education sent out to institutions affiliated with the Montana University System Thursday encouraged campuses to design a fall academic calendar that ensures course completion by Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

The update comes at a time when students have finished their spring semester courses after having to shift to online learning March 23 to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Finishing fall semester before Thanksgiving will prevent the risk of students and employees from spreading COVID-19 on campus after returning from vacation and possible out-of-state travel.

A calendar adjustment that shifts the fall term earlier into August ensures that courses are completed before late fall, “when projections suggest greater prevalence of general illness and perhaps an increased threat from COVID-19,” according to the update.