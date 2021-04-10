Montana University System seeking input on implementing campus carry

"At this point, we really can't put anything too specific of a cost," Tessman said. "We don't know whether that $1 million would be too little or too much."

The university system didn't have specifics on what the costs would be to implement the law but Tessman said it was likely to include metal detectors and other security infrastructure, communications both digitally and on air to educate students and staff of the changes, signage for campuses and technology needs.

He also said the new policy would be "a significant change" in the campus culture and the university system would want to address that shift for students, staff and faculty, which would likely have additional costs associated with it.

When Idaho implemented its campus carry law, the university system estimated it would cost $3.7 million in security precautions and additional costs.

Borrenpohl said the university system spent money on policing, security, metal detectors and messaging to students, employees and community members about where guns are allowed or prohibited.

A lot of people think about funneling additional funding to meet increased security needs when more guns are accessible but it's also important to expand mental health services, she said.