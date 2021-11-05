Montana VA makes COVID-19 booster shots available

The Montana VA Health Care System launched its rollout of COVID-19 booster shots Thursday in Billings and will soon expand to clinics hosted across the state for veterans and their families.
At the Benjamin Steele Clinic in Billings, 300 people received their booster shot as officials work to bolster vaccinations for the 47,000 people enrolled in the state’s VA health care system. The agency’s announcement comes as healthcare workers are contending with record-setting COVID-19 deaths.
“Even though we just began our booster shot campaign, we have already seen a tremendous turnout by our veterans. Many of them are excited to get boosters, and we are working diligently to keep them well informed," wrote Dr. J.P. Maganito, MTVAHCS Chief of Staff in a statement emailed to The Gazette.
About 55% of the state’s population is considered to be fully vaccinated, according to data from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, amounting to nearly 509,000 people. Although statewide hospitalizations have dipped since a recent spike, The Gazette previously reported, as of Friday there were 343 people in the hospital due to the virus. Oct. 21 ended with the most COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in the state in a single day.
Also in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the administration of booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. While the state has tracked thousands of breakthrough cases since vaccines became available, The Gazette reported data from the Montana DPHHS shows that Montanans who are unvaccinated face hospitalization and death rates that were four and five times higher than the vaccinated, respectfully.
Since the VA started administering vaccines in Montana at the start of 2021, according to the latest Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 summary, the number of enrolled veterans and VA employees considered to be fully vaccinated in the state has reached 17,750 people. The Montana VA has tallied nearly 2,100 COVID-19 cases among its enrolled veterans and employees and just over 1,900 recoveries. Of those enrolled in the VA and its employees, 75 have died due to COVID-19.
Regarding vaccine booster shots, the CDC has recommended additional doses for those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after at least six months. The CDC has also recommended the additional shot for those who are 65 or older, or 18 and older with underlying health conditions.
For those who have received the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine, the CDC recommends a booster after at least two months.
Because the immune response caused getting a vaccine isn’t permanent, those who live in areas with a high risk of transmission should especially consider a booster shot.
Vets, their spouses, caregivers and household family members who meet the CDC’s eligibility requirements can call and schedule an appointment for a booster shot any time at 877-468-8387.
The Montana VA only has only has Moderna and J&J vaccines to administer, but the CDC has approved changing certain vaccines for subsequent doses.
Starting next week, booster shot clinics will be held at the National Guard Aviation Readiness Center near Helena Regional Airport before additional clinics open in Havre, Lewistown, Missoula, Butte, Kalispell, Great Falls and Bozeman.
Each person scheduled to receive a booster has to bring their vaccination card to their appointment. As booster shot clinics become available, more information will be posted to the Montana VA Health Care System’s webpage.