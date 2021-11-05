Montana VA makes COVID-19 booster shots available

Also in October, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the administration of booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States. While the state has tracked thousands of breakthrough cases since vaccines became available, The Gazette reported data from the Montana DPHHS shows that Montanans who are unvaccinated face hospitalization and death rates that were four and five times higher than the vaccinated, respectfully.

Since the VA started administering vaccines in Montana at the start of 2021, according to the latest Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 summary, the number of enrolled veterans and VA employees considered to be fully vaccinated in the state has reached 17,750 people. The Montana VA has tallied nearly 2,100 COVID-19 cases among its enrolled veterans and employees and just over 1,900 recoveries. Of those enrolled in the VA and its employees, 75 have died due to COVID-19.

Regarding vaccine booster shots, the CDC has recommended additional doses for those who have been fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after at least six months. The CDC has also recommended the additional shot for those who are 65 or older, or 18 and older with underlying health conditions.