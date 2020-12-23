Montana VA receives vaccines; state reports 590 COVID cases, 19 deaths

Montana reported 590 COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 deaths of 19 more people in an update Wednesday morning to the state case mapping and information website.
Statewide, the update puts the number of active cases at 8,053 and the death total at 914 people.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday morning that the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Montana received its first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at around 8 a.m. and that distribution had begun. Fort Harrison is one of 113 VA medical centers to be included in the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, according to a press release from the VA.
Executive Director Dr. Judy Hayman celebrated the vaccine shipment's arrival in a statement included in the press release.
“Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to have our first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for our health care personnel and our Miles City community living center residents and staff,” Hayman said. “For over nine months, our healthcare teams and Veterans have adapted time and time again to meet every new challenge during the pandemic. That said, we must remain vigilant—the pandemic is not over. Starting today though, we are going to celebrate that the arrival of the vaccines mark the next phase towards ending the pandemic. As our vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”
The vaccine requires two doses to be administered 28 days apart.
As vaccines become available for more groups of Veterans, MTVAHCS care teams will reach out to eligible Veterans to schedule vaccinations, the VA press release says, adding that there is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
Among the deaths reported Wednesday in Montana were two more Yellowstone County residents. COVID-19 has now caused the deaths of 156 people in Yellowstone County. There have been 13,420 total cases in Yellowstone County.
Montanans between the ages of 29 and 102 have been killed by COVID-19 with a median age of 78.
The recent Yellowstone County deaths include a woman in her 30s who died Monday and a man in his 80s who died Tuesday. Both died while hospitalized in Billings.
A total of 251 people are actively hospitalized, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.
Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Tuesday reported having limited bed availability or nearing capacity, according to a snapshot of hospital occupancy and capacity report published by DPHHS. Four out of 10 large hospitals in the state on Monday reported having limited availability or nearing capacity for intensive care units.
Montana has had 3,360 people hospitalized because of COVID-19.
The state has reported 78,522 cases. Of those people infected 69,555 are considered recovered, meaning they meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for a person to be released from isolation. That does not necessarily mean an individual is no longer experiencing symptoms or other health issues related to their illness.
In the recent interim epidemiological analysis based on data through Nov. 11, DPHHS epidemiologists were able to review pre-existing and underlying condition information for 59% of people hospitalized. Of those people 80% had at least one pre-existing condition. For people with a pre-existing condition who were infected with COVID-19 and hospitalized 37% had hypertension and 27% had diabetes. The DPHHS report notes those conditions are not mutually exclusive.
For people who died in Montana as a result of COVID-19, epidemiologists with DPHHS were able to review information in 58% of cases. Of those people 82% had indicated having at least one pre-existing condition, with 40% listing hypertension and 27% listing diabetes. Again, the report notes hypertension and diabetes are not mutually exclusive.
Another 3,342 tests were completed by Wednesday to bring the state testing total to 766,196.
Counties added the following number of cases in the Wednesday update:
- Yellowstone with 113 (2,359 active)
- Flathead with 67 (616 active)
- Missoula with 64 (408 active)
- Lewis and Clark with 57 (973 active)
- Gallatin with 47 (307 active)
- Cascade with 32 (1,467 active)
- Ravalli with 21 (264 active)
- Custer with 16 (73 active)
- Richland with 15 (36 active)
- Glacier with 13 (39 active)
- Silver Bow with 13 (147 active)
- Rosebud with 12 (23 active)
- Hill with 11 (86 active)
- Phillips with 11 (24 active)
- Lake with 10 (90 active)
- Lincoln with 10 (87 active)
- Dawson with nine (36 active)
- Blaine with seven (25 active)
- Jefferson with seven (85 active)
- Chouteau with six (26 active)
- Deer Lodge with six (23 active)
- Teton with five (16 active)
- Beaverhead with four (27 active)
- Mineral with four (27 active)
- Roosevelt with four (104 active)
- Carbon with two (11 active)
- Fergus with two (58 active)
- Granite with two (23 active)
- McCone with two (six active)
- Pondera with two (10 active)
- Powder River with two (seven active)
- Sheridan with two (eight active)
- Stillwater with two (36 active)
- Treasure with two (three active)
- Valley with two (16 active)
- Big Horn with one (159 active)
- Golden Valley with one (12 active)
- Meagher with one (one active)
- Park with one (125 active)
- Sanders with one (44 active)
- Wibaux with one (seven active)
