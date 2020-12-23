Montana vets begin receiving vaccines; state reports 590 COVID cases, 19 deaths

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday morning that the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center in Montana received its first shipment of the Moderna vaccine at around 8 a.m. and did not intend to wait another day before administering doses. Fort Harrison is one of 113 VA medical centers to be included in the first shipment of the Moderna vaccine, according to a press release from the VA.

“Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) is excited to have our first shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines for our health care personnel and our Miles City community living center residents and staff,” Hayman said. “For over nine months, our healthcare teams and Veterans have adapted time and time again to meet every new challenge during the pandemic. That said, we must remain vigilant—the pandemic is not over. Starting today though, we are going to celebrate that the arrival of the vaccines mark the next phase towards ending the pandemic. As our vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer COVID-19 vaccination to all Veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”