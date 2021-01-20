Montana Violent Offender Task Force issues BOLO for man wanted on multiple warrants

The U.S. Marshals Service Montana Violent Offender Task Force is asking people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for multiple felony warrants including assault with a weapon and strangulation of a partner or family member.

The man was identified as Lorenzo Harris. The task force also has identified Harris as a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Harris was described in an informational poster issued by the task force as a 26-year-old Black man standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 163 pounds.

Harris has brown eyes, black hair and numerous tattoos on his face.

Anyone with information about Harris is asked to call the U.S. Marshals service at 406-247-7030 or contact local law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0