Montana voters set primary voting record

A record number of Montanans has voted in the 2020 primary election with two days left to cast ballots.

State election data shows 312,398 ballots received through Sunday evening. Participation is 18,850 votes better than the old record, set four years ago. Ballots will continue to be accepted until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is Montana’s first all-mail election, in which every active voter was mailed a ballot with postage paid for return. The last sure day ballots could be returned by mail was May 26. There are drop boxes where ballots may be hand delivered at every county elections office. There will also be drop sites on Election Day though in-person voting is limited to voters who register on Election Day, or have problems with mail ballots.

Turnout through Sunday was 51.8% according to the Montana Secretary of State’s office. As a percentage, turnout is not a record, but is the highest primary since the 1978 primary when turnout was 54.5%.

Among the most populated counties, Silver Bow County, with 59.3% had the best early turnout. Cascade and Lewis and Clark counties had turnout at better than 56%. Yellowstone County turnout was 55.2% through Sunday.