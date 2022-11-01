Montana water projects advance even as GOP votes dry up

The West is dotted with places where water is scarce, undrinkable or both, tough places where the ice cubes are brown, and the only way to get a decade out of a dishwasher is to measure its life in dog years.

The Fort Peck Assiniboine & Sioux reservation was one of these places, a footnote in an 85-page study by the U.S. Water alliance that estimated in 2000 that 2 million Americans still lacked indoor plumbing or services, many of them on reservations. The Assiniboine and Sioux had water coming out of the spigot they didn’t dare drink.

“You couldn’t drink the water, especially in Poplar” said tribal member Bill Whitehead. “You know upstream they drilled for oil in the ‘50s and they took no responsibility. There was brine coming down the Poplar River.”

Things weren’t any better off the reservation in an area known as Dry Prairie. In one memorable incident, as the tribes and their white neighbors pressed Congress for a moonshot investment in rural drinking water, a Dry Prairie resident testifying before lawmakers uncapped a bottle of brown, murky swill, the winner of a tap water contest by one of the region’s schools. He took a sip and then offered the committee chairman a swallow.

Soon after, lawmakers were gulping in sticker shock. Congress identified a requirement of $2 billion to water the West’s rural communities in 2006, then quickly set the funding tap on a slow fiscal drip of about $7 million a year per project, a pace not only guaranteeing there wouldn’t be clean drinking water in a generation, but that the estimated $2 billion cost would evaporate in the heat of time.

These eight- and nine-figure projects, of which there are now three in Montana and one more waiting for approval, are the kind of big-ticket projects included in large infrastructure spending packages supported mostly by Democrats, but have lost the votes of Montana’s Republican politicians.

“The people across the state of Montana have asked me to stand up and be their voice and not to just sign off on a piece of legislation so that they can get a crumb off of the table,” Rosendale told voters in an October debate. At issue was the representative’s opposition to the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that sent roughly $3 billion to Montana for water projects, airports, roads, bridges and rural broadband.

The bill also spent money for things like electric vehicles, solar energy and safety programs for children walking to school, things Rosendale said he opposed following the bill’s passage. His election opponents, Independent Gary Buchanan and Democrat Penny Ronning have criticized Rosendale for letting personal priority, not Montana needs, determine his vote. The incumbent is heavily favored to win reelection.

"You haven't passed anything of substance," Buchanan told the representative in an early October debate. "I just was in Havre a couple weeks ago, and you're voting against $100 million for the Milk River Irrigation Project. I was told that by dozens of residents. You've got to put your money where your mouth is and help Montanans."

Milk River Project

The St. Mary’s-Milk River Project is a 339-mile irrigation artery that reroutes water from the St. Mary’s River near Browning into the Milk, which otherwise wouldn’t have the flow to serve the two American Indian tribes and four major towns along its route. The Milk waters 120,000 farm acres. The entire system needs $200 million in repairs. In 2020, the critical piece of the project's infrastructure collapsed, leaving people along its route dry and desperate. The infrastructure bill appropriated $100 million to make the project functional again.

Ronning said the Milk River Project, on which thousands of Montanans depend, was too important to shrug off.

"You have voted against everything," Ronning told Rosendale during a forum. "And, and I would agree with Gary in regard to the Milk River, you did vote against that. And that is the water resource for everyone along the Hi-Line, from Havre to Chinook."

Congressional support for big rural water projects can be broken into two categories, the annual appropriations that average $7 million a year and big spending bills like the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, which not only spent $45 million on the Fort Peck portion of Fort Peck/Dry Prairie, but spent a combined $87 million in Roosevelt County, a funding level of $8,365 per person, according to Pro Publica. The Rocky Boy’s/North Central Montana Regional Water Project received $27 million.

The 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law committed $211 million to rural water projects in Montana. Heading into 2022, the Bureau of Reclamation had enough money to close out a 22-year effort to deliver potable water to 33,000 Montanans served by Fort Peck/Dry Prairie, while also covering a quarter of the costs of Rocky Boy’s/North Central Montana, which will accommodate 43,000 residents. The Bureau of Reclamation also put down $37 million on a third Montana project, the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water Project.

Investment to 'get it done'

Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester was on the committee that negotiated the infrastructure bill, which he supported. Republican Sen. Steve Daines voted for Montana portions of the bill that passed through the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee but didn’t vote for the bill’s passage. Nineteen Republicans voted to pass the bill including the Republican senators from Montana’s neighboring states, Idaho and North Dakota.

The turning point in funding was significant enough to bring Bureau of Reclamation Administrator Camile Touton to Fort Peck. A westerner, Touton told Montana Lee Newspapers a few months ago that the rural water investment was unprecedented, not just for Montana but the West.

“We have $8.3 billion. That’s equivalent to twice our annual budget. So, twice our annual budget over the next five years,” said Touton. “That’s not just a trickle, it’s a real investment to get it done. That’s what I’m excited about.”

Touton understands the challenge of water in the West from the perspective of a native of Las Vegas, where the water on tap and the glow of the city lights both stem from water projects owned and operated by the Bureau of Reclamation. It’s that western life experience she draws from when conveying water's importance to people from outside the area. It’s all about life and livelihood.

“The way we talked about it is, if you've ever seen the lights in Las Vegas, that's from a project. That's from Hoover Dam. And then certainly if you've drank a cup of water in Phoenix, Arizona, or here in Montana, it's probably from one of our projects. And so, we really relate it to things that people recognize or can relate to,” Touton said.

“...If you like to eat salads in the wintertime, it's probably from the Imperial Valley. Reclamation helps to support 25% of the fruits and nuts in this country. So, agriculture is a huge component to that. When we talk about power, and the number of homes, I think 3 million homes, that we helped to get power to across the West.”

Rural Montana would look much different without Bureau of Reclamation projects. The agency’s creation dates back to 1902 and the first efforts by the federal government to bring water to the West. There isn’t a Montana river east of the Continental Divide without irrigation projects created in the first few decades of the Bureau.

The need for drinking water is as tremendous as the wait list for project funding is long. There was an expectation the funding would pick up for the rural water projects after President Joe Biden’s election, Whitehead said. That’s because Biden had a role in rural water infrastructure being included in the 2010 American Recovery Act. “The stimulus” as the federal response to the Great Recession was known, turned the spigot on federal funding for a project expected to cost $346 million when completed.

“It’s fluctuated at different times, especially when Obama got in,” Whitehead said, recalling the high and low tides of funding the Fort Peck/Dry Prairie Rural Water Project. Whitehead oversaw the Fort Peck part of the project. “Biden was in charge of the stimulus money and we got $40 million and that was able to complete our water treatment plants. And we did such good work compared to other entities, who were having problems that we were awarded another $7 million or $8 million. That really helped us complete our water treatment plant.”

Fort Peck/Dry Prairie is a massive undertaking that included the Fort Peck Assiniboine Sioux Reservation and four counties. There are more than 30,000 people in its footprint and 3,200 miles of pipeline. For communities on well water, the project meant they finally had ice cubes that weren’t brown, and washing machines that didn’t wear out in a couple years.

Hard on appliances

In Roundup, the public drinking water is so poor there’s bottled water on hand at the public works office. The community has long drawn its water from an abandoned coal mine and the color of the water varies seasonally.

“Unless you're on a real low-sodium diet, I think it's healthy enough. I mean, it meets all the primary standards,” said Monty Sealy, Central Montana Regional Water Authority administrator. “It misses some of the secondary standards. It's heavy on iron, manganese, sulfates, magnesium, the stuff that esthetically are terrible. So, it's really hard on appliances, really hard on water softeners, hard on water heaters. You can grow grass with it, but I think you could grow grass with good water, way, way better.”

There are communities within the footprint of Musselshell-Judith that will have to decide whether to install municipal water pipes, which because of local water quality had never been seriously considered, Sealy said.

In October, the Bureau of Reclamation added yet another Montana water project to its 2022 funding. The Dry Redwater Regional Water Authority received $3 million for its feasibility study. The project has been in the waiting room for funding for 17 years.

The project called for roughly 1,350 miles of pipeline drawing water from Fort Peck Reservoir. The region is flanked by Fort Peck to the north and the lower Yellowstone River to the south and east. Problems with untreated water in the region range from muddy faucets to excessive fluoride. In some communities the sodium in the water is so high that the water is soapy slick. In others, sprinklers stain the siding on homes and eat the plumbing.