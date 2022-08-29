Montana welcomes electric cars, but the state isn't ready for long hauls

There was some buzz about Yellowstone Valley Electric Cooperative having an electric vehicle in its motor pool. Even in the utility world “EVs” are still pretty rare in Montana.

The co-op's vehicle is even kind of sexy. It’s a Ford Mustang Mach-E, the fastest versions of the vehicle can do 0 to 60 mph in 3.7 seconds, the most economy-minded versions can travel up to 300 miles on a single charge in favorable conditions.

“The one we have, our state association is always like ‘Let’s bring it to Great Falls, drive it to Great Falls next time we have a meeting,’” said Brandon Wittman, Yellowstone Valley Electric’s CEO. “And I’m like ‘I can’t make it’ and they want to know what I’m talking about.”

What Wittman is talking about is the 219-mile route between Billings and Great Falls on Montana Highway 3, which has no charging stations for electric vehicles, same for U.S. Highway 87 though Lewistown. Either way, an unexpected charge at a regular outlet would ground the speedy EV for several hours. A one-hour charge at a regular outlet, known as a level 1 charge, is good for about three miles, according to Ford. A level 2 charge is about four times as fast as a regular outlet, though it would still take up to five hours for a charge adequate for a 124-mile trip, according to Charge Hub. A rapid, level 3 charge cuts that 124-mile charge to 30 minutes or less.

Simply put, there are hundreds of miles across Montana where accommodations for electric vehicles are sparser than cell phone service. The challenge of finding an easy charge isn’t just a backroad dilemma. There are 211 miles of interstate between Great Falls and Milk River, Alberta without a charge, for example. There isn’t a charger to be found on 463 miles of U.S. Highway 2 between Browning and Williston, ND.

The map above displays the current state of EV charging stations in Montana. Click on the menu button in the upper left hand corner to view what the icons represent and where exactly they are placed on the map.

Charge it

The State of Montana has requested $43 million from the federal government to fill some of the gaps. The 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Act called for states to make long-distance travel by electric vehicle easier. The thinking is that electric vehicles produce less carbon dioxide than combustion engines and that electricity generation will become cleaner over the next 27 years. Congress stirred the pot again in August by including $7,500 tax credits for electric vehicle buyers, $4,000 for used electric vehicles, in the Inflation Reduction Act.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan in a recent press call pointed to the tax credit as a game changer, something readily available to consumers for cutting carbon emissions. The Inflation bill spends $369 billion by way of tax credits and subsidies on clean energy and lower prescription drug costs for seniors using Medicare. The law also cuts the federal deficit by $300 billion through higher taxes on large corporations and wealthy individuals, according to Moody’s Analytics. This is a controversial law passed without Republican support.

“We will see some impacts immediately,” Regan said. “The tax credits for new electric vehicles, once the president signed the dotted line, that tax credit was made available for new vehicles all across the country. It will be similar to what happened when the president signed the bipartisan infrastructure law. You know, within a matter of weeks or a month, EPA hit the ground delivering results immediately from that legislation. We know how to do this, we are prepared to do it.”

The state expects a transition that will play out over several years. Montana’s plan is to fill in some charging station gaps as its first step, assuring that there is a quick charge on the major interstates at least every 100 miles, which means construction in the first year with Interstates 15 and 94 getting some attention. The state submitted at the end of July its proposal to the federal Department of Transportation for approval.

Dan Lloyd, energy bureau chief for the Department of Environmental Quality, said the state will keep its ear to the track for news of private investors in charging stations. Companies like Tesla, which installed its own network of fast chargers on U.S. Interstate 90 several years ago, would change the charging landscape if it made its chargers available for cars its didn’t manufacture. Tesla recently made its charging stations in Europe universal.

Electrify America, which is building universal charging stations across the country, is another company eyeing Montana for investment, Lloyd said.

Less than 2,000 EVs in state

In its electric vehicle infrastructure deployment plan, the state identifies 1,893 fully electric vehicles registered in Montana at the start of the year, with another 1,002 plug-in electric hybrid vehicles. The website Atlas EV Hub, shows that electric vehicles manufactured by U.S. automakers account for the second biggest percentage of registered electric vehicles in Montana. The single largest carmaker represented is Tesla, though its share is less than half. The state expects the number of electric vehicles registered in Montana to reach 31,350 by 2030 and nearly 88,000 10 years after that.

The big EV counties in Montana are Flathead, Missoula and Gallatin, each with rapid growth and inbound migration, according to the state.

The assumption, Lloyd said, is that most of these Montana EVs are traveling distances of a few miles from home, which is what most Montanans do no matter what they drive.

“I would say that over 80% of charging is done at home. Very few people drive more than the range of a typical EV in a day. But, beyond that, the infrastructure in Montana is still in its infancy,” Lloyd said. “So, corridors are being established, where folks can drive longer distances in electric vehicles. That's primarily centered around our interstates right now. But increasingly, there's charging options off of our main corridors. For example, the city of Red Lodge has a level-two charger that they've been operating for a couple years now. It's getting better as more infrastructure is put in the ground, and as battery technologies improve increasing range.”

DEQ gets involved in charging station planning by way of the 2016 settlement of a lawsuit against Volkswagen for violating the Clean Air Act. VW emission controls on diesel autos were giving false readings, indicating the cars were both fuel efficient and clean running. That settlement, of which Montana’s share was $12.6 million, resulted in electric vehicle charging stations installed across Montana, including Billings. About 15% of the money went to charging stations in the state. The lessons learned from the VW work are applied in the broader charging station plan playing out currently.

The Department of Transportation estimates that most of the electric vehicles on Montana’s highways will be from out of state, primarily from Washington. All told, roughly 100,000 out-of-state EVs are expected to travel Montana roads in the next five years. Electricity consumption by electric vehicles is expected to be 61 gigawatt hours under standard conditions by 2030, or 88 gigawatt hours in cold weather. That power consumption is a modest amount considering that Montana’s electricity sales in 2019 were 14,585 gigawatt hours. Lloyd said most of that charging will be done by Montanans at home.

The bigger challenge might be adequate infrastructure to handle fast charging stations at some locations. Yellowstone Valley Electric’s Wittmann said both state and federal officials speaking to the cooperatives wanted fast charging stations, more than one per location. The demand at one site with four vehicles charging at the same time, could be too much for some locations, selected more by distance between chargers than infrastructure.

“Four stations like that would be very energy intensive, think about 30 kilowatts for 90 straight minutes, it’s like turning on an irrigation pump,” Wittman said. That kind of demand typically comes with an extra cost to the customer. “Some companies, maybe a delivery company, if they’re going to plug in a half dozen of these at night at one location, that’s a significant upgrade to the electrical service for that building.”

Electric Cooperatives and Montana utilities informed the state of 10 sites along main travel-ways where infrastructure for charging stations was constrained. Six of those sites were on the Montana Hi-Line where there aren’t enough stations to traverse the state east to west. In towns like Gildford, Hinsdale and Essex, a 600-kilowatt charging station would overload substations at system peak.

The effect of the new federal tax credit for electric vehicles remains to be seen, though Lloyd expects the impacts will be minimal at first. Cars that qualify for the tax credit have batteries with at least 50% of their materials sourced in North America. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the tax credit would be used for 11,000 electric vehicle purchases in 2023, but would jump to 60,000 the following year. Consider that U.S. vehicle sales in 2021 were roughly 15 million, according to the National Auto Dealers Association. The tax credit expires in 2032.