Montana wheat prices up sharply as new markets open

Few were confident the year would turn out this well, given the pandemic-caused upheaval in the way people buy food. Just as in the United States, where major buyers of flour and bread products like school hot lunch programs and restaurant chains were suddenly buying less ingredients, as people stayed home, foreign buying habits were changing as well.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Those are some of the biggest users of flour,” said Lola Raska, Montana Grain Growers Association executive vice president. “Home consumption is important but it doesn’t make up for the loss of commercial use.”

What’s unusual is that Montana is seeing a good price at the time when it has good production. The two don’t usually occur simultaneously. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expected Montana to have a record production year, about 38 bushels per acre, a modest yield per acre when compared to other states, but Montana puts the dry in dryland farming.

Just as remarkable, Marn said, was that the average protein count of hard red winter wheat was 12.5%. Protein pays out at a premium. But higher yields usually mean lower protein. What the numbers tell Marn is that farmers had enough good weather in the spring to fertilize their winter wheat.