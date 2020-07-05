Montana wheat receives modest gains in USMCA trade deal

At first glance, the biggest advantage in USMCA is that Montana lost very little in the new trade agreement. Terms for shipping Montana malt barley into Mexico remained unchanged. Sugar exported into the U.S. from Mexico didn't increase, though Canadian sugar exports did, a change that could negatively influence the domestic price paid for Montana beet sugar.

Nationally, the big selling point for USMCA replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement was a retooling of auto manufacturing rules. U.S. automakers with operations in all three nations will have to use more parts made in North America. The pay of the workers making those parts also increases, a change that makes it less advantageous to shift auto manufacturing to Mexico.

The new trade agreement also sets terms for intellectual property and digital trade, which weren’t on the horizon when NAFTA was negotiated more than 26 years ago. NAFTA was initiated by the administration of President George H.W. Bush and finalized by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993.

But NAFTA was opposed by labor unions and the left-leaning agricultural groups alike. The trade agreement made it easier to relocate manufacturing jobs to cheaper markets, while also granting better U.S. access to beef, vegetables and other farm products from Canada and Mexico.