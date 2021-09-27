Montana wolf hunt criticized by Yellowstone Park superintendent

The commission also approved removing quotas that had been in place for more than eight years in hunting districts 313 and 316 next to the park, which most recently had limited the seasonal take to one wolf.

“Over 33% of the boundary Yellowstone shares with Montana is within one mile of private property where baiting is now permissible,” the park statement said.

Montana’s changes have drawn rebukes from state and national conservation groups and prompted the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to announce it would review state management of wolves in the lower 48 states, including Montana and Idaho. That isn't enough action for some, though.

“Wolves in Idaho and Montana are under attack right now,” Kitty Block, president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States, said in a press release. “Wolves simply cannot afford to suffer through months of wanton slaughter while the USFWS completes its review.”

Last week the group announced it is petitioning the USFWS to immediately restore endangered species protections to wolves in the region on an emergency basis.