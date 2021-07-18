Montana woman played pro baseball during WWII

The emphasis on femininity extended to their uniforms, which featured short skirts with undershorts, knee-high socks and baseball caps. Players also were encouraged to make the game interesting for the crowd, which often involved a lot of dramatic slides into home, leaving them with “a lot of scratches and bruises” at the end of the day.

While their uniforms prioritized fashion over function, the players themselves took the game seriously.

“You were always concerned about doing a good job of playing because they could release you any time they chose,” Roberts said. “We got $80 a week, which was pretty good pay in those days. You wanted to be good because that was the best job you could get.”

Roberts played shortstop or outfield during the 1946 season, the year after World War II ended.

“I really could catch almost any fly that came our way. I don’t remember missing any,” she said.

Roberts eventually was let go from the team but continued playing the sport she loved back home in Montana. She helped the Billings Fillies to victory at the Montana State Softball Tournament and went on to work as a teacher for 35 years. In 1999, Roberts was inducted into the Montana Softball Hall of Fame.