The third annual Montana Womens Climbing Festival is scheduled for June 2-4 at Hellgate Gulch near Canyon Ferry Reservoir.

The event features clinics, workshops, speakers and camping, with a focus on education and skill-building.

“In a rural community like Montana, crags are distant and dominated by male climbers,” said Anju Samuelson, one of the organizers. “Through our festival, we provide space for non-dominant genders to express themselves, climb, share stories and make connections.”

Tickets are $115 which includes group camping at Hellgate Bay, morning yoga, snacks, coffee or tea and evening programming. The pass does not include equipment, clinics, transportation or meals.

Clinics on tap include: Climbing photography with Nikki Smith; Redpointing tactics plus climbing movement with Karly Rager, founder of Project Direct Coaching; Self-rescue skills with Lindsay Fixmer, American Mountain Guides Association rock guide; and fear of falling with Anju Samuelson, an AMGA apprentice rock guide.

Also on tap for this year's event is climber Cail Soria, a below-the-knee amputee, with a clinic for the adaptive climbing community.

The event is organized by the Female Climbers Collective, a nonprofit founded to foster a tight-knit, women’s climbing community in rural places. The Collective’s purpose is to strengthen and empower women, genderqueer people and minorities in the climbing community.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, log on to www.mtwomensclimbingfest.com.