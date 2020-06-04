Montana won't send National Guard troops to DC, state confirms

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the federal government gauges the interest of states in deploying National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., Montana didn't offer to go, state officials confirmed Thursday.

In a conference call Monday with state-level National Guard leaders, the federal National Guard Bureau asked which states would be willing to send troops to Washington, D.C., in response to protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Several states responded. States deploying National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., include Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee and Utah. Protests have at times been violent.

Montana was more reserved. The request wasn’t specifically made to Montana. And, it wasn’t D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser doing the asking. There’s normally not a federal role in requests for National Guard assistance from states. But Monday it was the federal government.

“The mayor would probably need to make that request,” Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn said. “I don’t know that she was making any requests. I think the federal government decided that for her. The federal government said, ‘if you’re available, go ahead and come on. We never really got a request from National Guard Bureau to tag Montana, ‘governor of Montana, can you send troops?’”