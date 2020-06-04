Montana won't send National Guard troops to DC, state confirms

As the federal government gauges the interest of states in deploying National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., Montana didn't offer to go, state officials confirmed Thursday.
In a conference call Monday with state-level National Guard leaders, the federal National Guard Bureau asked which states would be willing to send troops to Washington, D.C., in response to protests sparked by the May 25 killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Several states responded. States deploying National Guard soldiers to Washington, D.C., include Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Tennessee and Utah. Protests have at times been violent.
Montana was more reserved. The request wasn’t specifically made to Montana. And, it wasn’t D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser doing the asking. There’s normally not a federal role in requests for National Guard assistance from states. But Monday it was the federal government.
“The mayor would probably need to make that request,” Adjutant Gen. Matthew Quinn said. “I don’t know that she was making any requests. I think the federal government decided that for her. The federal government said, ‘if you’re available, go ahead and come on. We never really got a request from National Guard Bureau to tag Montana, ‘governor of Montana, can you send troops?’”
Tuesday, Bowser tweeted that she was pushing back on “uninvited military” in D.C. She described the situation in her city as “uninvited military, National Guard & unidentifiable federal officials amassing on our streets for the glorification of one man who sits afraid/alone,” a reference to President Donald Trump.
Bowser said the Trump administration floated the idea of taking over the Metropolitan Police Department, a proposal she strongly rejected, the Associated Press reported. She threatened to take legal action if the federal government attempted to do so.
On the same day the federal National Guard Bureau was gauging state willingness to send troops, Trump was “asking dozens of governors” to deploy National Guard troops to D.C., the Washington Post reported. Several Democratic governors refused.
Marissa Perry, a spokesperson for Gov. Steve Bullock, said the governor would consider requests from other states for National Guard assistance.
Quinn said California had indicated Monday on the call between states and the federal National Guard Bureau that help could be needed there. The California Guard is responding to the coronavirus pandemic, while also dealing with protesters. Wildfire season is also upon the state.
The California situation is exactly what National Guards usually respond to, Quinn said. States ask for help from other states. The National Guards that do respond remain under the control of their state commander and state governor. A federalized response is where National Guard troops are deployed at the federal government’s request and placed under federal command. The Monday request by the National Guard Bureau was not federalized, Quinn said.
The federal National Guard Bureau is the go-between for U.S. Armed Forces and state National Guards. The bureau does not issue commands, but rather requests.
Within Montana, where the protests have been mostly peaceful and there has been no request by local governments for National Guard assistance, Quinn said.
