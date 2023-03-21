LEWISTOWN — There were several rounds of applause at Elsie Arntzen’s conversation with the community this past Tuesday afternoon.

Unfortunately for the Montana Superintendent of Public Instruction, that applause was for sharp questions and impassioned pushback from community members directed toward her.

Charter schools and the Montana Legislature’s proposed obscenity laws took center stage in the hour-and-a-half conversation at Lewistown Junior High School. After a brief introduction from Superintendent of Lewistown Public Schools Thom Peck, Arntzen took the mic to provide a brief update on the state’s educational efforts.

Arntzen noted the legislature had passed a $2 billion funding bill for public schools for the upcoming academic year before noting that two so-called “school choice” bills, HB 562 and HB 549 had passed the Montana House and moved to the senate for discussion. Both would authorize the creation of charter schools in the state, though under different circumstances and regulations. These charter schools would be publicly funded, tuition-free schools of choice, run independently from traditional public schools. Shortly thereafter, she asked those gathered in the LJHS auditorium for their thoughts on the possibility.

“Every community is unique, and every school should be unique,” Arntzen said. “Two school choice bills have passed the house. They would create a whole new system of education. Both are very different… I want to know your thoughts.”

Those thoughts were perhaps not what she was looking to hear.

The first public exchange set the tone for the rest of the afternoon. The majority of comments ranged from skeptical to vehemently opposed to the idea. Vicki Hilliard asked Arntzen how the new charter school system would work in light of the current teacher shortage, expressing concerns that public and charter schools would pull resources from one another.

“The number one thing I believe we need in front of students is a professional,” Arntzen said in her response before citing her past experience as a public-school teacher.

Some of those in attendance, unsatisfied at her response started to mumble, before someone shouted out, asking her to answer the question.

“One bill segregates out towns with populations of under 1,000 people. Those places couldn’t have charter schools. The other opens it up completely,” Arntzen said. “We’re one of only four states without charter schools. State resources would flow to both [types of schools]… This superintendent can’t do it on public money alone. We will need more resources for school choice to work.”

In response to a question from Fergus High School teacher Luke Brandon about whether the proposed charter schools be required to follow state teacher licensing requirements, Arntzen said one of the bills would require charter-school teachers to follow state licensure (HB 549), while another (HB 562) would not.

But Peck, visibly frustrated after Arntzen had pointed to him during her reply to Hilliard, felt compelled to respond.

“I’ve gotta give my opinion on this. The way charter schools are being marketed is as school choice, but that’s totally false. We approve transfers all the time… Public money should be dedicated to public schools,” Peck said to a round of applause from those in the auditorium.

“This whole thing is about talking about hard topics,” Arntzen said in response. “All communities across the state are unique. Seventy-two percent of our kids are educated in five districts.”

But many in attendance weren’t buying that logic.

“I’m against charter schools,” FHS cross country coach Suzie Flentie said. “You’d think Bozeman could handle this better than anybody, but Bozeman just had a $1.9 million levy due to declining enrollment and that’s not because people aren’t moving to Bozeman.”

“The Republican Party platform directs moving toward charter schools,” added another member of the public. “I think that’s very unfortunate.”

“I appreciate you bringing politics into this,” Arntzen responded. “No student has an 'R' or a 'D' on their backpack.”

She encouraged those in attendance to contact their elected representatives with their thoughts about school choice legislation. She encouraged a similar measure for teacher pay, which she said on two occasions was decided by local school boards. Peck again bristled at that statement.

“It’s not just the board that makes the salary matrix,” he said. “It’s based on a state funding formula. If we want to ensure we can recruit and retain good teachers, the salary matrix needs to be changed.”

Arntzen agreed that some changes to the standards that go into the teacher salary matrix are necessary, further stating that money from the federal government comes with a number of strings attached. To this point, Representative James Bergstrom referenced HB 633. The bill would remove the inflation cap for Montana education funding, but Bergstrom said it is unlikely to pass the legislature.

Members of the public also had some sharp words for Arntzen regarding HB 234, a bill regarding ‘obscene’ material in schools that has passed the Montana House and is under discussion in the senate. The bill would make it illegal for school staff to “display or disseminate obscene material to minors.” It also attracted criticism Tuesday afternoon.

Jo Zapata-Brown told Arntzen during a passionate exchange late in the session that she thought it was “ridiculous” librarians could be fired over the proposed bill.

“Why are we making this bill a thing so more teachers can get fired? There are already so many attempts at censorship,” she said.

Arntzen again urged communication with local legislators regarding the bill and said the obscenity bill was designed to apply to everyone.

“Does it happen in your community? No. But it does happen across the state,” Arntzen responded.

“That’s like putting a stop sign on a 500-year-old dirt road that gets three cars a year,” Zapata-Brown answered.

Earlier in the session, several other of those in attendance expressed their displeasure with the proposed obscenity law. Luke Brandon said he felt the Office of Public Instruction’s response to HB 234 was inadequate.

“We’d criminalize public school librarians,” he said. “It seems OPI is implicitly endorsing the idea that librarians are implicitly distributing obscene material.”

“I trust every one of these teachers,” another member of the public said. “I believe in freedom of speech, I don’t want to go down the road to censorship.”

“I don’t want librarians to be criminalized by any means,” Arntzen responded. “I give out 12,000 licenses every year, but I don’t want one or two bad apples.”

“I don’t think you’ve got anything to worry about,” Bergstrom added later. “The language of that bill is very specific about obscenity and pornography, I can’t imagine any teacher defending that definition of obscenity.”

Other exchanges on Tuesday afternoon were more positive. One member of the public asked if OPI was doing what it could to ensure School Trust Lands were accessible, as the office derives some of its revenue from those properties.

“I want to make sure those lands are being used,” Arntzen said. “Everything we do is to ensure we get money from that land.”

Another asked whether Montana could set up a tax on extractive industries similar to Wyoming’s that would raise funds for public schools.

“Montana doesn’t fund schools that way, it would take the legislature,” Arntzen answered.

Another member of the public spoke up in support of Arntzen and against large funding increases.

“It’s not public money, it’s taxpayer money,” he said.

Flentie added that she appreciated Bergstrom’s vote against a bill that would have prohibited the teaching of scientific theory in schools. Still, the divide between what those in attendance and Arntzen about the direction of public education in Montana was never far from the surface.

“I’m sorry, I haven’t agreed with anything you’ve said tonight,” Zapata-Brown said.

“Elsie, you are the head of public instruction in Montana. You push things, don’t say you don’t have any responsibility,” said Barb Lodman.

“My focus is on the kids,” Arntzen responded. “I one-hundred percent support public education. This isn’t about turning tables. Teachers are here after a long day and I honor that. My purpose is to listen and understand.”

Ultimately, a few remarks summed up what was a frustrating afternoon with an unclear result. Arntzen even noted the difference between this session and some of her previous listening sessions.

“When I went to Ravalli and Kalispell, they had a very different response.”

Meanwhile, one parent, ushered two children out the door a few minutes early, and whispered to a friend, “I can’t take it.”