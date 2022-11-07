Beartooth Highway bridge a technical challenge, but it's done

There’s a long list of difficulties that accompanied building a steel and concrete bridge along the Beartooth Highway over the past three years.

For one, the elevation is about 9,000 feet. That means snow in the spring and fall when crews are just starting and finishing their season at work. The location is remote, surrounded by national forest. Materials have to be hauled in from a long ways away. And construction equipment has to be trailered in and out each season.

Despite all of these difficulties, Missouri River Contractors of Helena oversaw the finishing touches of the project this fall. A ceremony in September officially dedicated the structure.

“It’s a piece of art in my opinion,” said Kris Anderson, estimator for the company. “We’re proud to have our name on it.”

Curved

In three spans the bridge stretches 420 feet across a ravine just west of Beartooth Lake. The bridge is curved and elevated, allowing wildlife passage underneath while hugging close to the steep granite mountainsides common to the winding road.

Altogether, the Beartooth Highway stretches 68 miles from Red Lodge to Cooke City and the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park, climbing to almost 11,000 feet along the way as it crosses from Montana into Wyoming and back. Along the way, drivers are treated to spectacular views of mountain lakes, meadows, wildflowers and – in the spring – big snowbanks.

“The Beartooth Highway, in my opinion, is the best drive in North America,” said Cody Beers of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. “That road benefits communities in Montana and Wyoming, and tourism is our No. 2 business in Wyoming.”

Costs

Like all construction projects these days, the initial cost changed substantially after it first went out for bid. The collaborators on the project, which included Yellowstone National Park, the Federal Highway Administration and the Montana Department of Transportation, had gathered $15.9 million in grants. But when bids were opened in May 2019, the lowest one came in at $31.2 million for the 1.6-mile segment. Work began in May 2020.

Extra funds were gathered and the project was shortened just to the bridge to drop the price enough so the work could be done.

“The project will improve safety by improving alignment to lessen or eliminate dangerous curves, widen the highway across the bridge by adding shoulders, and allow under-structure crossing routes for grizzly bear and other large ungulates, including elk and moose,” said WYDOT Chief Engineer Shelby Carlson in a statement.

Reconstruction of the seven segments of the Beartooth Highway, originally built in the 1930s, began in the 1970s.

Winner

Anderson said winning the bid meant hiring 13 subcontractors, use of mobile concrete and asphalt plants and thousands of hours of overtime. Workers camped out at the nearby Fox Creek Campground on the Shoshone National Forest so they didn’t have to drive far to go to bed during when they might be required to work 65 to 80 hour weeks, six to seven days a week.

“All in all, it was a very interesting project,” Anderson said.

In addition, the road was kept open to one-lane of traffic the entire construction season.

Although the closure of Yellowstone’s Northeast Entrance this year due to flooding washouts may have lessened typical summer traffic, as did a washout of Highway 212 south of Red Lodge, Anderson said there were still a lot of drivers touring the scenic route.

“Lots of Wyoming people spend time recreating in that part of the world,” Beers said.

He also fields hundreds of telephone calls each year from people asking about the highway, whether they can tow their trailer over it, or if their Toyota Camry can make it up the high mountainsides. Beers said it’s also inevitable each year that someone ignores the road closed sign and follows their GPS up to a snowy dead end. The road isn’t plowed in the winter and is closed to all traffic.

“Then Park County Wyoming has to send out the search and rescue to save people from themselves,” he said.