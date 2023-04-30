Pushed to the brink of exhaustion and pain, Herman Watson began growling and howling like a wolf to boost his motivation.

At the time, Watson was competing in the Iditarod Trail Invitational 350 as an ultrarunner. With less than 100 miles to go he had just been passed by French competitor Thierry Corbarieu.

The race started in Knik Lake, Alaska, on Feb. 26, following in the wake of snowmobilers who set the course, followed by snow bikers and skiers. Mushers, who get most of the notoriety, go last.

Realizing he’d been passed, and with wolf tracks on the trail, Watson was feeling a bit delusional when he gave a full-throttled voice to his passion.

“I felt this primal connection to ancient man hunting, or a wolf trying to catch its prey,” said Watson, a 38-year-old Bozeman attorney. “In that moment of hunting this guy, and just trying to survive, with people getting heli-evaced out and sick, and quitting and all this stuff, I felt so much gratitude – not just to survive – but to persevere to the extent that this guy could dig something so deep and meaningful out of me that I would not have been able to accomplish without him.”

Compassion

Up ahead on the dark trail, Watson saw a headlamp glowing and knew he was within striking distance to pass his foe. Instead, when he came upon Corbarieu he found his opponent puking blood into the snow on the side of the trail.

Stopping to see if he could help, Watson found Corbarieu’s water bottle had frozen. He had been running for hours with no hydration. So Watson gave him his spare, despite Corbarieu’s protests, before continuing on.

When they met later at the last checkpoint, Corbarieu reportedly told Watson in broken English, “You are the king,” before falling asleep for 24 hours. Watson went on to cross the finish line in McGrath, Alaska, with a winning ITI 350 time of six days, 22 hours and 56 minutes. The 56-year-old Corbarieu persevered to co-win the 1,000-mile race with Beat Jegerlehner in 25 days, 3 minutes. The last 500 miles of the race, which finishes in Nome, is unsupported.

Bozemanite

Watson had never competed in a winter ultramarathon until Jan. 9 when he ran the 124-mile Fat Pursuit in Island Park, Idaho. Started as a snow biking event 10 years ago, the competition was opened to runners and skiers two years ago, said founder and 12-time Iditarod snow bike competitor Jay Petervary.

It was Petervary who urged Watson to apply to the Iditarod after winning the Fat Pursuit footrace. Out of 53 bikers and six runners, Watson clocked a time of 41 hours, 28 minutes and 17 seconds – 34th overall.

“I’m an instigator,” Petervary said. “I tend to encourage people to chase their dreams.”

He liked Watson’s energy and the way he embraced the challenge of competing in the snow and cold. Petervary said Watson also filled the qualification of being, not just a competitive distance runner, but someone who demonstrated winter survival skills. The Iditarod Trail is not marked, so navigation proficiency is required. This year, 44 of the 96 Iditarod bikers dropped out due to the cold, winds and snow on a route that climbs Rainy Pass in the Alaska Range.

“It’s a mindset to compete in the Iditarod because you need to be super flexible, a problem solver, patient, and you need to do well in physically threatening situations like frostbite,” Petervary said.

Watson has long been competitive and learned strategy at age 8 when he would beat his mother at chess, said his mom, Anne Watson, a retired attorney and part-time Montana State University instructor. He now practices law with his father, Chuck, at Watson Law. The firm sponsored his racing.

The race

During both winter races, runners pull sleds with their survival gear. In the Iditarod, Watson was towing about 40-pounds of weight that included a zero-degree sleeping bag, his food, stove and extra clothing. He preferred sleeping during the day, without a tent, because it was warmer and less weight.

On average he covered 45 to 50 miles a day, running about a third of those miles – all while wearing mountain trail running shoes and one pair of socks. Amazingly, his feet never got cold.

At the starting line, the temperature was 20 degrees, but by nightfall it was minus-40. He tried to sleep, with all of his clothes and shoes on, but he woke up shivering after only a few minutes.

He was also struggling the first few days because he hadn’t completely recovered from the Fat Pursuit race.

“So much of this is mental,” he said. “The first two days I felt like trash physically. I was super sluggish. My legs weren’t responding.”

By the third day he had fallen into a “little bit of a rhythm,” and he had the consolation of knowing his fellow competitors were also in pain by then.

“That’s what I try to relate to people: It wasn’t like I was having a good time,” he said. “There was nothing about this that was romantic or heroic. It was super painful to be honest.”

Head games

The howling, growling portion of Watson’s race wasn’t the first time he had been passed by Corbarieu. On the first day, after taking the lead, Watson heard footsteps and turned to see the Frenchman jogging past him with a sled that weighed twice as much as his.

“I turned to him and said, ‘Hey man, nice weather’ or whatever, and he sizes me up, looks me up and down and doesn’t say anything. It wasn’t until later that I realized he didn’t speak English.

“I thought the guy was giving me attitude, so I increased my pace.”

By the time he reached the finish line, Watson had lost 10 pounds despite eating about 200 calories every hour to keep his energy level up.

Next

Now, Watson has set his sights on competing in next year’s 1,000-mile Iditarod followed by the Moab 240 in Utah that gains and loses more than 31,000 feet in elevation. Last year, after competing in the Moab 240, Watson said he hit “the absolute bottom mentally.”

His mother saw the pain and suffering he was enduring at the race rest stops, but also how he was willing himself to endure.

“He’s a very thoughtful, pensive person,” she said. “This has been a great outlet for him to practice his perseverance.”

She also noted there’s a camaraderie among the competitors, looking out for each other despite the rivalry.

Stripped down

For his part, Watson said he’s found a link to humans’ primitive past that has altered his outlook on life.

“The pain took away all distraction, all ego, all pride,” he said. “It broke me down completely to the point that I just wanted to quit. But at the bottom there was just who I am as a person. There was nothing else.”

Realizing he was a “decent guy” was “super powerful” for Watson and inspired him to race in the Fat Pursuit to once again seek that good feeling. Philosophical thinking isn’t unusual for Watson, his mother said.

“I think it’s something our ancestors felt inherently, necessarily every day because they were facing whatever dangers,” he said. “And that’s something we as a society — the coming of age rituals or these challenges that we have — we don’t get an opportunity to challenge ourselves in that way. So I go seek that through this medium.”

Petervary agreed, noting it takes a certain type of individual to compete in the winter when there is no prize money and limited notoriety.

“There are a lot of unfortunate things that happen to your body, especially if you don’t have experience, that you’re going to be shocked by,” he said. “Most people in the world don’t get to have those experiences. It’s pretty powerful stuff in the end, a life-changing experience.”