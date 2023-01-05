Elk regulations top talks in Helena as 2 gatherings are planned

Elk hunting is dominating discussions outside and inside the capitol this legislative session.

On Jan. 14, eight organizations have announced a conversation concerning elk management at the Delta Colonial Hotel in Helena from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Then on Jan. 24 Montana hunters and anglers are being asked to attend "Elk Camp at the Capitol" to celebrate Montana’s outdoor legacy and to discuss wildlife and habitat policy with lawmakers.

The "Future of Montana Elk Management – A Conversation," will include representatives from the Montana Stockgrowers, Farm Bureau, Property Environmental Research Center, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Montana Wildlife Federation, Montana Bowhunters Association, Montana Sportsmen for Fish and Wildlife and Montana Outfitters and Guides Association.

In a press release, the organizers of the event said the aim is to hear from stakeholders to better understand perspectives and gain insights into common ground; to engage in open and respectful dialog among a broad range of interests; and to set a standard for how complex challenges should be addressed going forward.

The group will specifically focus on some of the 15 recommendations from the Elk Management Citizens Advisory Group.

The Elk Camp event is being hosted by member organizations of the Montana Citizens’ Elk Management Coalition. The coalition formed last year to improve elk management, foster better relationships between hunters and landowners and to establish a new trust account to fund habitat stewardship projects in rural Montana, the group stated in a press release.

“We want hunters and anglers to learn how to participate in the wildlife policies that impact our public access, wildlife and hunting opportunity,” said Jeff Lukas, coalition organizer. “There have already been 150 bills requested to modify fish and wildlife policy so we encourage hunters and anglers to get engaged and join us at Elk Camp.”

Elk Camp begins at 11:30 a.m. with a gathering on the North Lawn to hear from Montana citizens and lawmakers active in wildlife management policy. Speakers include Sen. Jeff Wellborn, R-Dillon, Rep. Tom France, D-Missoula, and recently retired Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Patrick Byorth.

After the gathering, participants can take part in civic training sessions and meet with lawmakers. Topics of discussion include improving the Block Management hunting program, public access and Habitat Montana and establishing the Montana Legacy Trust to improve wildlife habitat conditions.

Complimentary bus transportation to and from Helena is available from several cities in the state for the Elk Camp. A full list of activities and transportation opportunities, as well as the RSVP, is available at www.montanaelk.org. Participants are encouraged to RSVP in advance.