 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Exposed gas pipeline closes section of Stillwater River to boaters

  • 0
Exposed pipeline

A pipeline exposed by mid-June flooding has resulted in the closure of a section of the Stillwater River to boaters.

 FWP photo

Fish, Wildlife & Parks has closed the Stillwater River to all watercraft between the Absaroka fishing access site and the confluence of the Rosebud River, which is just upstream of Jeffrey's Landing FAS.

Working closely with Stillwater County commissioners, FWP is providing an emergency closure of the area until further notice. The closure will begin at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9. The closure is for watercraft on the river, not other river access.

A natural gas pipeline exposed by flooding in mid-June has created a dangerous obstacle in the river and is impeding floaters’ ability to safely negotiate around it. Low water levels have reduced the width of the river and is now forcing floaters to go over the pipeline twice and into a debris pile on the lower portion that could potentially cause injury or drowning.

The pipeline company is working on a solution.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Boaters amazed at changes to Stillwater River following June flooding

Boaters amazed at changes to Stillwater River following June flooding

As veteran boaters have returned to explore the Stillwater River following historic June flooding, they’ve been amazed at what they are finding — one famous wave caused by a rock ledge named Beartooth Drop has been filled in, a new series of large waves has appeared just upstream.

Watch Now: Related Video

France ponders options for beluga whale in Seine river

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News