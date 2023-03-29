GLENDIVE — Though the part was small, it was no less exciting for Shailo Rae when she was told she got a part in a movie in 2021.

After sending in her audition tape and waiting, she finally got the call that May that she would be a featured extra in a film called “Supercell,” a movie about a young man who follows in his father’s footsteps as a storm chaser.

Of course, being on the set is one thing, actually making it into the movie is another. That is why excitement ran through Rae and her friends and family when the trailer finally dropped earlier this year and it was confirmed that Rae had made it in.

“I was very excited, but I was also very nervous, because yes, I was a featured extra, but you can get cut. I really didn’t tell people a lot about it unless they brought it up,” Rae said. “Once I knew and I saw the trailer, I was in it, I was secure, I could talk to people about it.”

Rae found the opportunity through her talent agency, Rocky Mountain Entertainment Agency, who she has been with for almost five years. When she was informed of the movie, she wasn’t given much information other than the title and the fact that they were looking for extras. She initially thought it was an independent film, not a studio produced movie.

She initially approached the casting call very nonchalantly. She was excited because she has never been in a movie but was cautious that she could end up not getting the part. However, her husband encouraged her to go for it, which she said she appreciated, especially since she ended up getting the part.

“I feel like without his push, I probably wouldn’t have done it,” Rae said.

The scenes she was in were filmed in Lavina, just north of Billings. Arriving on set, she said it was a unique experience throughout. She spent five days there, nonconsecutively, and took every opportunity she could to learn and improve.

Her first day on set was spent talking to others, figuring out how everything was going to go and bumping into the movie’s stars. Throughout the days she was there, she said she had plenty of positive interactions and sought out as much direction as she could.

“It was very informative. Once you know something, you really don’t, they throw a lot of information at you,” Rae explained. “I’m sure it’s different for everybody. This was my first movie so I wanted all the direction.”

Fast forward to this month when the movie was released March 17. As the movie premiered in theaters and on streaming services, Rae’s family and friends gathered to watch it for themselves. It came together at the last minute, but it was a good time.

“It was a good moment. Just all of the love filling the room and something that I’m definitely happy I got to experience with them,” she said.

For the future, she said she is hoping to get more involved in a movie, aiming to have just a couple of spoken lines.

She doesn’t have any specific goals, just looking to go as far as she can as an actor, and said she will be looking back at her experiences with "Supercell" to see what she needs to improve on and what she did well.