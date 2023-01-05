Grand Teton camping permits available beginning Jan. 10

Backcountry camping permits for Grand Teton National Park and the John D. Rockefeller, Jr. Memorial Parkway will be available online beginning at 8 a.m. Jan. 10 for summer 2023.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve their special night under the stars early as reservations are expected to fill quickly.

Backcountry camping includes campsites that are not accessible by vehicle (except Spalding Bay). While visiting the backcountry is a great way to experience Grand Teton, a backcountry trip requires advance planning and obtaining a permit. Download a backcountry planning brochure to get started.

Backcountry camping permits can be purchased online in advance at Recreation.gov, or in the park the day before your trip begins on a first-come, first-served basis, or at any park backcountry office.

Frontcountry camping includes campsites you can drive to and feature standard amenities like restrooms, potable water, metal fire grates, picnic tables and metal bear boxes. All frontcountry camping is by reservation only and available for booking up to six months in advance at Recreation.gov.

Car camping or sleeping overnight in vehicles is not allowed in park pullouts, parking areas, picnic areas, or any place other than a designated campground. Overnight parking at trailheads is only permitted with a backcountry permit.

Visit the park’s website for more information about camping in the park, or call 307-739-3399.