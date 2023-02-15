HARDIN — Hardin School District Superintendent Chad Johnson last week confirmed his resignation at a special board meeting.

Johnson read aloud a letter to those in attendance, echoing that he will work until the end of the academic year and the end of his contract at the end of June. The school board then motioned to accept the resignation and to begin the search process.

Trustees jokingly asked what would happen if they should not accept the resignation, out of a feeling of apparent camaraderie with Johnson. He has served in the position for five years.

Johnson's letter:

"Dear Hardin School District 17H & 1 Trustees, staff and community,

It is with mixed emotions that I submit to you this letter of resignation, effective the end of the 22-23 school year, which is June 30, 2023.

The last five years at Hardin School District 17H & 1 have been some of the most challenging in my career, and some of the most rewarding as well. I’m proud of all we have accomplished in the last four and a half years as a team — through, perhaps, the most challenging time of public education, at least in my lifetime.

I could not have asked for a better district office staff, a better district leadership team, a dedicated, certified, staff and a core of students. I know there is still plenty of room for improvement, but I will hand that torch over to the next educational leader at Hardin School District 17H & 1.

I truly want to thank the board for their confidence with providing me this amazing opportunity — working with such amazing professionals, day in and day out will never be forgotten, and the friendships I have forged will remain forever."