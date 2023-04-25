Arapooish Pond, also known as Koyama’s Pond, near Hardin experienced a fish-killing event this winter.

Species affected include common carp, largemouth bass and bigmouth buffalo. Though a significant number of fish died, it is unlikely all fish in the pond were lost. Fish, Wildlife & Parks crews plan on conducting surveys this spring to assess the fishery.

Although there is a windmill aeration system at Arapooish Pond, there is no guarantee it will prevent a winter-kill event, especially during harder winters.

Fish, like humans, need oxygen to survive. If dissolved oxygen levels in a waterbody decrease enough, there is a potential for a fish-killing event.

During especially cold and snowy winters such as this year, prolonged ice and snow cover on lakes and ponds can lead to decreased oxygen levels.

Please call your local FWP office if you find a potential fish-kill site.