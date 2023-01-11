Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center waives fees, offers programs

The Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center in Great Falls will waive general admission fees in January and February to promote visitation.

“In addition to fee-free admission, we are also offering free snowshoes visitors can borrow to get out on their local public land as well as several free programs as a means to give back to our community this winter,” said center director Duane Buchi in a press release.

The center is open fee-free from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Upcoming events and opportunities include:

• Snowshoe rentals: Offered for visitors to borrow free of charge — sizes for children and adults available.

• Guided snowshoe hikes: There will be hikes offered on the first Saturdays of March and April. Phone 406-727-8733 to make reservations.

• Winter lecture series: Programs will be offered on the second Tuesday of each month through April.

• Winter Trails Day: On Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Silver Crest activity area. Participants have their choice of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, or both. Snowshoe signups open at 6 p.m. on Jan. 26. Cross-country ski signups must be made at Bighorn Outdoor Specialists 406-453-2841. All the cross-country ski equipment and snowshoes are provided free.

• Winter Film Festival: The center will offer four film presentations with the theme “For the Birds.” These free programs will be presented in the Interpretive Center Theater at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoons, Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23.

Since 1998, the Lewis and Clark National Historic Trail Interpretive Center has educated visitors about the 1804-1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition through western North America and their interactions with Plains and Northwest Indians.

This year the center will be celebrating its 25th anniversary. Special program offerings will be available June 30, July 1, and July 2 to mark the occasion.