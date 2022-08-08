Millions of walleye fry, fingerlings stocked in Eastern Montana waters

About 29.8 million walleye fry were stocked in Fort Peck Reservoir in June with another 1 million fry going into Tongue River Reservoir.

In addition, roughly 3.2 million fingerlings from the Fort Peck and Miles City hatcheries have been released into 17 water bodies this summer, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

The fish stockings are the result of the successful annual walleye spawn egg-take on Fort Peck Reservoir in April.

With the help of FWP personnel and 58 volunteers, this year's egg collection goals were exceeded. A total of 2,796 walleye were captured in trap nets, with approximately 96 million eggs collected.

This is the first time in the last three seasons, due to the pandemic, that volunteers were able to help.

Roughly 51 million eggs remained at the Fort Peck Multi-Species Fish Hatchery, with about 45 million eggs going to the Miles City Hatchery.

“Not all of these eggs survive to the hatching and fry or fingerling stage, but overall, the hatcheries had good success for stocking Montana lakes and reservoirs,” said Wade Geraets, Fort Peck Hatchery manager.

Fingerling stocking included: Region 7 – Tongue River Reservoir, 52,500; South Sandstone Reservoir, 10,000; Lake Baker, 5,000; Beaver Creek, 2,000; Castle Rock Reservoir, 1,000. Region 6 – Fort Peck Reservoir, 2.9 million; Nelson Reservoir, 100,000; Fresno Reservoir, 50,000; Beaver Creek Reservoir, 15,500; Little Nelson Reservoir, 5,000; Box Elder Lake, 5,000; Ester Lake, 4,000; Cow Creek Reservoir, 3,000; Anita Reservoir, 5,000. Region 4 – Lake Frances, 50,600; Petrolia Reservoir, 20,900; Bynum Reservoir, 50,000.