Osprey monitoring volunteers needed; Jan. 16 presentation highlights efforts

Marco Restani will be reviewing 11 years of banding ospreys along the Yellowstone River during a presentation at 7 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the Mayflower Congregational Church.

The program, hosted by the Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society, is free and open to the public.

Restani coordinates the research component of the YVAS Osprey Nest Monitoring Project. He is a biologist at NorthWestern Energy where he leads the company’s Avian Protection Program. Prior to returning to Montana, he was a professor of Wildlife Ecology at St. Cloud State University in Minnesota.

The osprey population along the Yellowstone River continues to increase and a project monitoring the distribution and abundance of the local population is now in need of additional volunteers.

If you are curious about science, have some spare time each week during spring and summer, and might like to become an osprey nest monitor, consider attending this presentation on how nest monitors are trained and data collection.

The monitoring program began in 2009 when a few members of Yellowstone Valley Audubon Society initiated a field study of ospreys. They were interested in the local population and in helping management agencies and electric utilities reduce human-osprey conflicts.

That first year three members found 22 nests. Today, more than 40 volunteers monitor nearly 100 nests from Gardiner to Miles City in collaboration with power companies, landowners and government agencies.

Restani will also talk about where Yellowstone River ospreys migrate and spend the winter, how long they live, where they settle to breed, and their lifetime reproductive success. He will also discuss how many electrocutions and twine entanglements occur each year, and the management to reduce these mortality factors.

So far, YVAS estimates the total weight of twine it has collected for recycling to avoid it showing up in osprey nests at about 38,000 to 40,000 pounds.