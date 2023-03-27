LIVINGSTON — Local investigators are still waiting on toxicology results in the autopsy of 19-year-old Jalen Williams, who was found dead in Livingston on Feb. 10 under mysterious circumstances.

“I’m still waiting on the toxicology report from the state crime lab,” Park County Coroner Al Jenkins said Monday. “Everybody thinks we get toxicology immediately. It can go anywhere between six to 10 weeks depending on the testing that they do.”

According to a website created by Williams’ uncle, Terrance Brooks, the family was told Williams had psychotic episodes that would explain why someone would have walked miles in subfreezing temperatures with no clothes on. Asked whether there was information indicating Williams had psychotic episodes, Jenkins said: “We’re waiting on all kinds of things, and when we get it (the autopsy) completed, a lot of information will come out.”

Several neighbors in the area of South M Street in Livingston reported to 911 a male yelling in the early morning on Feb. 10, according to a Feb. 27 press release from the City of Livingston.

“The witnesses described the male’s yelling as a ‘psychiatric episode,’ not yelling as if the male was being harmed,” reads the release.

Williams’ body was found the morning of Feb. 10 off U.S. Highway 89 in Livingston, near the local hospital — Livingston HealthCare — in an icy and barren field. Based on witness statements, Williams may have left the Loch Leven address where he was residing between 3:30 and 4:30 a.m., according to the city’s release.

The area of Loch Leven Drive is approximately 3 to 4 miles away from the area where his body was found, depending on what route is taken. The temperature in Livingston at 3 a.m. on Feb. 10 was 11 degrees, according to www.wunderground.com, and by 5 a.m., it was 9 degrees. By 6 a.m., it was 6 degrees, according to the site.

The city’s release can be found at https://bit.ly/3FVfpfW and the family’s website is at https://bit.ly/3TLXCNI.

"The investigation is still active," wrote Wayne Hard, assistant police chief, in a Monday email.

A demonstration in memory of Williams was held on March 10 at Fifth and Park streets, and some of the attendees placed a memorial for him near the site where his body was found.

“I wanted Jalen’s family to feel like somebody in Montana cares,” said Park County resident Beth O’Neill, who attended the rally and helped place the memorial.

When she heard Williams’ body had been found four driveways from her business, it broke her heart, she said. She said information released so far on his death “doesn’t hold water for me.”

“I had to reach out on social medial platforms and ask the question over and over, ‘What has happened to this young man?’” O’Neill said.

Williams’ family set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for the family — for “any legal costs and grievances and help them navigate on how to move forward in receiving his justice,” according to the site at https://bit.ly/40kdIAR. The site had raised $6,520 as of Monday.

“Jalen was steadfast, brave, kind, and determined to overcome adversity,” wrote GoFundMe donor Amy Cavazos, who contributed $100. “He was respected and well-liked by so many, youth and adults. The last time I saw him in person was in 2021, I was in Evanston (Illinois) at a park with my two young children when we spotted each other as he was riding his bike on the street. We both were so happy to see each other — he had the warmest smile. I’m thankful to remember that day — he was smiling and happy. He played with my two kids and talked to me about his goals and career ambitions. I attended Jalen’s funeral. The church was full, exuding love and grief and a desire for justice and to understand the full scope of what happened to Jalen. Jalen, with all his strength, courage, bravery and kindness — didn’t deserve to die on the side of the road, alone and naked in 10 degree weather in Livingston, Montana. It just doesn’t make any sense if you knew him and his character. I pray he rests in peace knowing he was loved by so many. We are all going to miss you so much Jalen. Whether it was a day or many days that passed, talking to you just felt like picking up where we left off. I pray for your peace, for your family, and hope you know how many of us were so very proud of you and wanted to see your ambitions come to fruition.”