Snagging ban in new bypass channel 1 of many proposals before Fish and Wildlife Commission

For eight years, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Bureau of Reclamation fisheries biologists will intensively monitor the newly built Intake Bypass Channel on the lower Yellowstone River to study fish usage and water flows.

The channel — completed in April — was built to route native fish, including endangered pallid sturgeon, around Intake Dam. The goal is to allow the fish access to more upriver habitat in hopes of improving pallid sturgeon spawning success.

During these eight years of monitoring, FWP is proposing that no paddlefish snagging be allowed in the channel, an issue that goes before the Fish and Wildlife Commission at its Feb. 22 meeting. Public comment on the proposal is open through Feb. 3.

Paddlefish snagging is a popular spring sport on the Yellowstone and Missouri rivers. Before the bypass channel was built, fish would stack up below Intake Dam where anglers could launch their heavily weighted treble hooks.

Although snagging would be banned, the 2-mile-long bypass channel will remain open for passage by boats and for other fishing.

The proposal and supporting documents, commissioner amendments and collected public comment are available on the FWP website.

Other topics on the commission’s agenda include:

• FWP proposes to acquire two islands, totaling 107 acres, in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point. FWP plans to preserve them in a natural state and to provide recreational access using $140,150 in Natural Resource Damage Program mitigation funds resulting from the 2011 Silvertip Oil Spill. The islands are adjacent to the Indian Fort fishing access site and 4 river miles below Bratten FAS.

The islands are in a reach of the Yellowstone that FWP considers high priority for additional public access. The NRDP funding may be used to secure unprotected cottonwood riparian areas to allow for natural function of river processes and recruitment of large woody debris — typically cottonwoods — to the river during floods. This natural function builds islands and provides habitat for terrestrial and aquatic species.

• The closure of the Fresno Tailwater FAS below Fresno Dam is proposed through 2025 so the Bureau of Reclamation can work on the dam. The FAS and the access road to the site will be heavily used by contractors during the project.

• For 2023‐2026 there are 26 fish removal projects planned that have not previously been approved by the commission, all intended for native species conservation. Proposed projects include a combination of chemical and mechanical removals.

• Monitoring surveys in 2021 and 2022 found that yellow perch abundance in Holter Reservoir was well above management goals. For yellow perch management, the plan recommends more liberal fishing regulations when abundance increases. To maximize yellow perch fishing opportunity while minimizing the impact to the population, the department is proposing to change the harvest regulation for yellow perch from 25 daily and in possession to 25 daily and 50 in possession.

In the river section from Toston to Canyon Ferry, monitoring has shown stable walleye abundance, but size structure is comprised primarily of large fish. In the river section, the department proposes to modify the current regulation of 10 daily, only one over 15 inches, to the Central Fishing District standard regulation of five walleye per day, 10 in possession.

• Since 1994, FWP has held a conservation easement on the Bear Creek Angus Ranch. A proposal by the landowners would allow them to remove one acre from the easement to sell for building. In exchange, they would reduce the current size of building envelopes from 40 acres to 16.5 acres, preserving 23.5 acres for wildlife habitat. The proposal also includes removing from the easement an option for a five acre building envelope next to Bear Creek WMA, which is consistently used by wintering elk and deer, and removing language related to agricultural subdivision, ensuring the property would remain as one ownership unit into the future.

• FWP proposes to purchase a 2.442‐acre lot at 501 Pemberton Lane in Billings for administrative use. The lot would support FWP and Region 5 operations. The land would initially be used for storage of equipment and materials, though there is future potential for an indoor shop or administrative facility, and housing for seasonal staff and RV pads and hookups is possible. It may also be possible to utilize the space for hunter and bowhunter education field courses.

To see all of the commission’s agenda items, or to comment, go to https://fwp.mt.gov/aboutfwp/commission/february-2023-meeting.