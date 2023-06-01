Tourists who picked up an elk calf and hauled it in their car to the West Yellowstone police station are being investigated.

Yellowstone National Park announced the Memorial Day weekend incident in a press release, noting several animal vs. human incidents. The visitors likely placed the calf in their car while driving on Highway 191.

The elk later ran off into the forest and its condition is unknown. Cow elk will sometimes leave their young calves hidden as they graze. Hikers are reminded to leave wildlife alone. In Yellowstone, visitors must by law stay 25 yards away from all wildlife (including bison, elk and deer) and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves to avoid being harmed or hurting the animals.

The news comes only days after a Hawaii man was fined for helping a bison calf out of the Lamar River. The calf could not be reunited with its mother and was euthanized by the Park Service.

"Approaching wild animals can drastically affect their well-being and, in some cases, their survival," the park said in its statement. "When an animal is near a campsite, trail, boardwalk, parking lot, on a road, or in a developed area, leave it alone and give it space."

In addition to the elk calf incident, two adult male black bears were struck and killed by vehicles. One incident occurred on May 28 around 5 p.m. on Highway 191 in the northwestern corner of the park. Later that same evening a second bear was struck about 15 miles away on the highway.

More recently, an elk and bison were struck by vehicles. The incidents, along with several other recent bison encroachments in the park, are being investigated.

Last year there were two known incidents of visitors getting too close to bison resulting in the animals responding to the perceived threat by goring the individuals. Bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans, the park noted.

Visitors are reminded to travel at 55 mph or less on Highway 191. In general, the legal speed on park roads is 45 mph or less. Use extra caution at night. Animal fur absorbs light, making them very difficult to see on roads at night, even while using bright headlights. The Park Service will be increasing speed enforcement on U.S. 191.