The results of the most recent fish sampling on Rock Creek and the Stillwater and Boulder rivers will be provided May 2 at the Billings Rod and Gun Club.

Bryon Giordano, Fish, Wildlife & Parks fisheries biologist, will provide the update to the Magic City Fly Fishers on how many fish were recorded, their species, health and size. In addition, he will update his remarks from last fall on how the three rivers are recovering from the June 2023 floods.

Social hour starts at 6 p.m. followed by Ed Knight's second installment of the latest gadgets and improvements in fly fishing gear at 6:30 p.m. Giordano's talk begins at 7:10 p.m. The meeting is free and open to the public.