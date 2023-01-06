Upper Missouri River basin saw only 75% of normal runoff in 2022

In 2022, Missouri River basin runoff above Sioux City, Iowa, totaled 19.3 million acre-feet, 75% of average.

This was the 30th lowest annual runoff for the Missouri River Basin in 125 years of record-keeping.

Fort Peck Reservoir dropped to an elevation of 2,218.8 feet at the end of December and is expected to fall almost another half foot by the end of January. The lake's elevation is about 7 feet lower than at the same time last year and 17 feet lower than at the end of December in 2020.

Releases from the reservoir are scheduled to be 6,500 cubic feet per second for the next two months.

The ongoing drought shows little relief and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers predicts runoff into the mainstem reservoir system this spring will remain below normal. For 2023, runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City is forecast to be 20.8 MAF, 81% of average.

The information is based on current runoff trends, drier than normal soil conditions, and nearly average plains and mountain snowpack. At the start of the 2023 runoff season, which typically begins around March 1, the total volume of water stored in the mainstem reservoir system is expected to be 45.7 MAF, 10.4 MAF below the top of the carryover multiple use zone.

To further conserve water in the reservoir system, minimum releases from Gavins Point Dam are scheduled this winter while still serving the needs of the municipal, industrial and powerplant water intakes along the lower river.

While the winter target release from Gavins Point Dam is 12,000 cubic feet per second, releases were increased to 14,000 cfs in mid-December and early January to mitigate some of the effects of the much colder temperatures.

Releases from Gavins Point will be reduced beginning Jan. 9, by 1,000 cubic feet per second to 13,000 cfs and held for three days and reduced to 12,000 cfs on Jan. 12.

Navigation flow support for the Missouri River is forecast to be at minimum service for the first half of the 2023 season, which begins April 1 at the mouth of the river near St. Louis, Missouri. The actual service level will be based on the total volume of water stored within the system on March 15, in accordance with the guidelines in the Master Manual. Flow support for the second half of the navigation season, as well as navigation season length, will be based on the storage in the system on July 1.

Mountain snowpack in the upper Missouri River Basin is accumulating at slightly above-average rates. The Jan. 1 mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck reach was 111% of average, while the mountain snowpack in the Fort Peck to Garrison reach was 103% of average. More than half the mountain snowfall typically occurs from Jan. 1 to mid-April, and normally peaks near April 17.

The plains snowpack, which typically melts from mid-February into April, is currently above normal. More than 2 inches of snow water equivalent covers much of the plains, with up to 6 inches in the central Dakotas and in the upper James River basin in North Dakota.