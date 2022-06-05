Montanan abroad: First-timer overseas finds Serbia a study in contrasts

When a New York City construction worker joked with us at a crosswalk for hesitating, I was pleasantly surprised.

Later the same day, an unknown bartender greeted us with a hale and hearty shout, and his coworker printed off a personalized sign welcoming us.

The final straw came on our way out of the city when a custodian advised us about the correct train connection in the subway.

What is going on here? People in one of the world’s largest cities were being nice to complete strangers. Is this some kind of pandemic aftereffect? Did COVID-19 alter our “be nice” genes? Or is it the simple fact that many of us are just happy to be healthy and on the move again after two years of concern and self-confinement?

Danged if I know, but I like it. I’m used to being grumpily greeted by workers and residents tired of tourists, also known as “tourons,” a combination of tourist and moron.

Belgrade

My happy realization came enroute to my first trip overseas this spring. My friend and former co-worker was living in Serbia and had been enticing me for years with tales and photos of foreign locales. So, from New York City my wife and I boarded an eight-hour flight to the original Belgrade, the country’s capital city.

(We flew out of Belgrade’s Yellowstone International Airport, so this was a Belgrade to Belgrade trip. I know Bozeman wants to claim the airport, but it’s closer to Belgrade.)

Belgrade, Serbia, was a fun study in contradictions. There were stark communist-era concrete monstrosities, which I later learned is described as brutalism, next door to buildings with ornate molding, intricately carved large wooden doors and balconies with stylish railings. We rattled slowly down old, narrow cobblestone streets and whizzed down a new Chinese-built highway.

White city

I guess when you are a 7,000-year-old city, there are going to be some incongruities. One of the coolest was the Belgrade Fortress, or Beogradska Tvrdava. Situated at the junction of the Sava and Danube rivers, the strategic position was first fortified by the Romans around 6 A.D. or 11 A.D.

It was Byzantine Emperor Justinian who built the fort up around 535 A.D. The Byzantine Empire was also known as the Eastern Roman Empire and Byzantium. Its capitol was Constantinople. Justinian expanded the empire by battling “barbarian invaders” in places like Belgrade.

The Slavs later named Belgrade the “white city,” possibly because of the white limestone used to build the fort. Beli means white and grad is city. This name first appears around 878. Turks and Austrians later claimed the fort, added to it and destroyed parts of it in battles, before it was finally reclaimed by the Serbs in 1867.

Invaders

Although once a fortress, just across from the large “Victor” statue – built to commemorate Serbia’s victory over Ottoman and the Austro-Hungarian empires – is a coffee shop in an underground rock house. Maybe it was an old guard house situated near the Royal Gate? The view of the Danube and Sava rivers from the plaza where Victor rises is breathtakingly panoramic, reinforcing why this was such a good spot to build a fort.

After photo-bombing a wedding party near the Despot Gate and Castellan Tower, we came upon another wedding at the ancient stone Ruzica Chapel. There, a priest ethereally chanted his way through the ceremony backed up by a crystal-voiced choir. To listen, my friend stood next to a door guarded by the statue of a knight in chain mail and a World War I-era soldier.

Across the grounds from the popular wedding site, we exited the Sahat Gate to discover a display of new and old military equipment and weapons – everything from Soviet missiles to old tanks and artillery. Even here, such honored artifacts hadn’t escaped a graffiti artist’s caricature and their recipe for happiness, written in English.

The fort was opened to the public in 2002, and it along with adjoining Kalmegdan Park sees about 2 million visitors a year.

Meats

Adding to my growing admiration for Serbia was the fact that the natives love smoked meats. (They also love smoking, with one of the highest rates of tobacco consumption in the world.) We bumped into smoked meats at a nearby farmer’s market where slabs of fat-riddled bacon were stacked out in the open atop a refrigerated case where summer sausage was enshrined. My friend’s favorite treat is thin slices of tenderloin salted and smoked. I think it was called uzicka prsuta, a beech wood-smoked and air-dried meat.

My hat is also off to Serbians for the creation of a deep-fried pork cutlet, known as the Karageorge schnitzel, named after a Serbian prince. Similar to cordon bleu, they wrap pork around ham and the local cream cheese, called kaymak. Meat around meat and cheese and then fried, what’s not to like?

Dinner is concluded with a toast of fruit brandy, called rakija (pronounced rock ee yah). The local word for cheers is Ziveli. The brandy varies by region, with some adding sugar to sweeten it up. But my friends preferred the unadulterated versions which provided a warm burn as they slid down my throat to a stuffed belly. I’m not sure if it’s the alcohol content of the brandy or that it dissolves pork on contact, but the rakija seemed to make me feel less full, just what I needed after snarfing down schnitzel.

Despite this diet emphasizing meats and brandy, we didn’t gain weight. I attribute this to constant walking. Without ready access to a vehicle, we were logging five to seven miles a day, a constant reminder of my wimpy feet. This included a tromp through a nearby wooded park that was once a prince’s private hunting grounds.

Simplify

Although life can become very confining when conversation with strangers is reduced to pointing or one word remarks, I found it refreshingly simplifying, a way to disengage from the daily torrent of words and messages we regularly encounter.

The most important native words for me to learn were “bathroom,” “thank you” and “please.” I also attempted to memorize the Serbian phrase for “I’m with him,” Jas am sa njim (which sounded like Yasam Sa Neem to my uneducated ear.) Mostly I just pointed at my friend a lot when questioned by locals.

Beer in Serbian is pivo, which sounds like peevo, one of the easiest words to pronounce. Belgrade even has a micro-brewery, Dogma Brewery, which wouldn’t look out of place anywhere in the United States. Their motto is “We believe in hops,” exemplified by such brews as Hoptopod and Hop Valley Werewolf.

Thankfully, my vocal shortcomings were not a problem because we mostly traveled with my friend and his family as constant guides. Talk about stress-free, my biggest decision of the day was what time we wanted to have dinner. I didn’t care, my biological clock was so out of whack I decided to eat all the time.

The most popular Serbian treat is the Plazma Keks Biscuits, made by Bambi. No, not the Disney deer character, although there is a small deer in the logo. They reminded me of a vanilla wafer. Serbian potato chips and other similar snacks were cheerfully named Chipsys and flips.

Idiot abroad

Remember the television series “An Idiot Abroad,” in which simple-minded Briton, Karl Pilkington, was sent by his somewhat cruel and comedic friends around the world to experience other cultures? The gist of it was to try and put Karl into situations that were embarrassing and awkward and then laugh at him.

Although I can relate to the show’s title after my first trip to a foreign country – I fried my electric shaver after plugging it into the Serbian wall socket leaving only half my face groomed – I was lucky to be chaperoned and chauffeured by my friends to avoid awkward situations. They toured us across the western countryside, close to the Croatian border, which gleamed with plum and apple trees in bloom atop rolling hills. On winding roads we puttered past quaint white stucco farm houses with fences woven from supple limbs. At one stop, a charmingly rustic chalet-like restaurant had its own stream filled with rainbow trout, which not surprisingly highlighted the menu.

I highly recommend latching onto locals as the best way to travel. Sure, being on your own and making discoveries is fun, but navigating trains, buses and boats in a foreign country can be stressful. That’s a story for another day.

