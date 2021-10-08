Montanans' federal income tax gap was $219.8M in 2020

More than $219 million in federal income taxes owed by Montanans went unpaid in fiscal year 2020, according to estimates by the state Department of Revenue.
Those unpaid taxes are part of a larger “tax gap” of the under-collections that the U.S. Treasury Department estimates will short the U.S. government $7 trillion over the next decade.
The money is being eyed by President Joe Biden’s administration was a way to pay for climate change action and a broad expansion of the nation’s social safety net, including Medicare benefits, public education, and affordable housing. The sum of that spending could be as much as $3.5 trillion, though the amount seems to be declining to satisfy a couple holdout Democrats in the Senate.
Biden’s plan for getting those unpaid taxes in the bag isn’t sitting well with Montana’s delegation. The president is asking for more stringent reporting from banks. Neither Senators Steve Daines, a Republican, or Democrat Jon Tester are on board.
“This is an intrusion on the privacy of law abiding Montanans, and Americans,” Daines said at a Senate Banking Committee hearing Sept. 30. “In the wake of several cyber-attacks, and the potential insider leaks of information from Treasury and IRS, I think there's a real question as to whether taxpayers can reasonably trust the IRS to safeguard this information.”
The information Daines is referring to is the gross annual outflow and inflow of money passing through accounts valued at $600 or more. The banking lobby has put several talking points into circulation that that don’t jibe with the information request that U.S. Treasury put into writing six months ago.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Banking Committee on Sept. 28 that the annual sum of inflows and outflows would be reported on the on the 1099 form banks already give the IRS to disclose any interest of $10 or more earned on accounts.
The banking lobby spin is that the what’s reported isn’t annual gross inflows and outflows, but rather detailed information about personal transactions. The Independent Community Bankers of America called Biden’s move “a massive and unprecedented transfer of personal financial data to the IRS which the agency is unequipped to absorb, make effective use of, or secure against data breach.”
The day before Daines’ admonition, Wyoming Sen. Cynthia Lummis told Yellen that citizens of the Cowboy State would withdraw their money from banks of the feds plans became law.
“My constituents cannot believe that you support a proposal to require banks and credit unions to report customer data to the Internal Revenue Service for transactions of $600 or more,” Lummis said during the hearing, which was livestreamed. “There are obvious privacy concerns for all Americans here. And this represents a dramatic new regulatory burden for community banks and credit unions in Wyoming, and elsewhere, our banks will have to hire contractors to rat on their customers.”
Yellen said the Wyoming Republican misunderstood what Treasury was asking of banks, who already report account interest information annually on form 1099-INT. In fact, nothing in Treasury’s fiscal year 2022 revenue proposals asks for Congressional approval to require banks to report on customer transactions of $600 or more.
Tester’s concerns about privacy are synced up with Daines’. The Democrat thinks the account threshold of $600 value is too low.
“He believes any changes made to reporting need to consider both Montanans' right to privacy as well as any costs and burdens that compliance with any new regulations would impose on small Montana financial institutions,” said spokesman Andy Bixler in an email. “ That said, Senator Tester also thinks it's important that millionaires, billionaires, and corporations pay their fair share in taxes just like hardworking Montanans do, which is why he thinks that a $600 threshold for reporting is too low, and that the IRS and Congress should be focused on the wealthy who are avoiding paying their fair share.”
The Biden administration has said it intends to boost audits on people making more than $400,000 a year, not less. The requested funding increase to beef up the IRS is $80 billion.
What IRS data shows is that most people with income collected through payroll taxes are paying their taxes. That’s largely due to the professional payroll clerks making sure that most, if not all income tax for wage earners is withdrawn every payday. Payroll employees as a group pay 91% of the their owned income taxes. Corporate income tax, that is taxes on business profits, are voluntarily paid 86% of the time. But not all businesses pay corporate income tax. Pass-through businesses, which are mostly small businesses, don’t pay corporate income tax. Rather, the business owner claims the business income as personal income on their 1040 tax form.
Pass-through businesses include sole proprietorships, Limited Liability Companies, partnerships and small corporations taxed as partnerships. In Montana, more than 43% of pass-through partnerships report zero or negative income, based on previous Lee Montana Newspaper conversations with state revenue officials. These startup businesses deduct their expenses and have little income to report afterward.
According to the IRS, 62% of farm income is underreported, meaning that for every $4 billion in farm income tax collected another $6 billion is going unpaid. Another hole is unpaid income tax on rent income and royalties.