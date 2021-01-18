Montanans give swift response to Biden plan canceling Keystone XL

The Northern Plains Resource Council, which is currently challenging the pipeline's construction in court, issued the following statement from Dena Hoff, a member who lives in Glendive not far from where Keystone would cross the Yellowstone River: “We applaud reports that President-elect Biden will keep his promise to stop Keystone XL, putting the health of our climate above corporate balance sheets,” said Hoff. “Alongside farmers, ranchers, indigenous communities, and countless others, we have stood strong for over a decade. We have worked to protect not just our air, land, water, and climate, but also the democratic processes, tribal rights, and property rights that have been trampled throughout this fight."