Montanans' income tax gap was $219.8M in 2020

Yellen said the Wyoming Republican misunderstood what Treasury was asking of banks, who already report account interest information annually on form 1099-INT. In fact, nothing in Treasury’s fiscal year 2022 revenue proposals asks for Congressional approval to require banks to report on customer transactions of $600 or more.

Tester’s concerns about privacy are synced up with Daines’. The Democrat thinks the account threshold of $600 value is too low.

“He believes any changes made to reporting need to consider both Montanans' right to privacy as well as any costs and burdens that compliance with any new regulations would impose on small Montana financial institutions,” said spokesman Andy Bixler in an email. “ That said, Senator Tester also thinks it's important that millionaires, billionaires, and corporations pay their fair share in taxes just like hardworking Montanans do, which is why he thinks that a $600 threshold for reporting is too low, and that the IRS and Congress should be focused on the wealthy who are avoiding paying their fair share.”

The Biden administration has said it intends to boost audits on people making more than $400,000 a year, not less. The requested funding increase to beef up the IRS is $80 billion.