Montanans sharply divided on congressional districts

Montanans remained sharply divided Tuesday over how the state’s two congressional districts should be drawn, just days before the debate is narrowed to a single map.
In six hours of testimony before the state Districting and Apportionment Commission, conservatives argued for compact districts that divided the state west from east and decried calls for competitiveness as irrelevant. The meeting at the state Capitol was livestreamed with witnesses testifying in person and by Zoom.
“I believe competition should be kept to the soccer moms, it shouldn't be here,” said Linda Daigle, of Roberts. “Where it belongs is in sports, we’re here for what’s legal for Montana.”
Like many conservative witnesses before her, Daigle deferred to the testimony of former Kalispell-area legislator Derek Skees, who at the lectern hoisted a pumpkin with a would-be congressional district that stretched from Lake County to Crow Reservation and included portions of Billings.
“This north south district is a joke,” Skees said. “It puts three of the four fastest growing communities inside this district. So, within just a few years this district will outpace the other district. I really hope that you realize that this is not a treat. This is a total trick.”
The most repeated line by Skees and other Republicans was that the only thing that mattered was that the population of the two districts be even. Anything else was irrelevant, if not unconstitutional, according to Republican witnesses who called all maps proposed by Democrats “gerrymandered.”
Democrats worried that drawing two districts that have shoe-in victories for Republican candidates would lead to representatives that ignored constituents.
“I know that competitive districts make better elected officials. They make more accountable officials, more responsive officials, more attentive and more accessible officials,” said Margaret MacDonald of Billings, a former state legislator in one of Montana’s most competitive districts.
What’s important, said Keaton Sunchild, a Chippewa Cree and political director of Western Native Voice, is that Montana’s Native Americans have representation by both of the state’s representatives in the U.S. House. Sunchild singled out Map 9, nominated by Democratic commissioners, that put no reservations in the western district, as a bad one for Montana's Indigenous population.
“The first district doesn't have a single tribal nation, and this would effectively silence the Native American voice in the first district,” Sunchild said. “Any candidate who would run in that district, would get a free pass not listening to the needs and issues of Native Americans, despite there being a significant number of Native Americans living in urban areas.”
In a statewide election, carrying Montana’s Indian reservations is must for Democrats. The combination of blue reservations, all but one east of the divide in rural Montana, and Democratic cities in the west has become the only chance at success for Democrats, who over the last 20 years have lost vote share in Montana’s rural counties.
There were nine maps produced for public comment by the bipartisan Districting and Apportionment Commissioner. There are two members on the commission appointed by Republican leadership in the Montana Legislature. There are two Democrats appointed by the Legislature’s Democratic leadership. A commissioner chairwoman was appointed by the state Supreme Court.
The four maps nominated by the Republican members of the commission create districts easily won by Republican presidential candidates in 2016 and 2020.
The are five maps nominated by Democrats, four of which had Western districts carried by Republican presidential candidates by narrow margins. The Western district lampooned by Skees was carried by Biden, by tenths of percentage point.
Very little was said about the Eastern district, which broke for Republican presidential candidates by 13% when drawn by Republicans and 19% when drawn by Democrats, the difference depending on how the partisans drew the Western district.
The Districting and Apportionment Commission will meet again Thursday, when it expects to select a final map for public comment. Those comments will have to be submitted by Oct. 30 when there were be another hearing on that final map. After the hearing, the commission will debate making any adjustments to the final map before voting on its passage. The vote doesn’t have to be unanimous.
The commission must select a map by early mid-November to satisfy state law.
Written comments may be mailed, emailed, submitted online, or faxed to the commission at: Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission PO Box 201706 Helena, MT 59620-1706
Email: districting@mt.gov
Online Submission Form: https://mtredistricting.gov/contact/ Fax: 406-444-3036