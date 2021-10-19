Montanans sharply divided on congressional districts

Montanans remained sharply divided Tuesday over how the state’s two congressional districts should be drawn, just days before the debate is narrowed to a single map.

In six hours of testimony before the state Districting and Apportionment Commission, conservatives argued for compact districts that divided the state west from east and decried calls for competitiveness as irrelevant. The meeting at the state Capitol was livestreamed with witnesses testifying in person and by Zoom.

“I believe competition should be kept to the soccer moms, it shouldn't be here,” said Linda Daigle, of Roberts. “Where it belongs is in sports, we’re here for what’s legal for Montana.”

Like many conservative witnesses before her, Daigle deferred to the testimony of former Kalispell-area legislator Derek Skees, who at the lectern hoisted a pumpkin with a would-be congressional district that stretched from Lake County to Crow Reservation and included portions of Billings.

“This north south district is a joke,” Skees said. “It puts three of the four fastest growing communities inside this district. So, within just a few years this district will outpace the other district. I really hope that you realize that this is not a treat. This is a total trick.”