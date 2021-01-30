Montana's December jobs report concerning, economist says

Montana exited 2020 with 16,600 fewer payroll jobs than it had before the pandemic and a relatively flat recovery, December jobs statistics show.

In the last month of the year, seasonally adjusted payroll jobs increased by just 400, making it the smallest month-to-month improvement since the recession’s start in March 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics released the jobs data at the start of the week.

“What the last four or five months of data has shown, both at the national level and the state level, is that this recovery has just stalled,” said Paul Polzin, economist emeritus at the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “We need a major injection of federal funds. And I find both the Democrats and the Republicans abysmally at fault for not reacting faster to this stall in the economic trends.”

The Montana Department of Labor reported that December was the first month since April that total employment contracted. While payroll jobs were up by a 400, jobs were down 1,180 when self-employment and agricultural jobs were also counted.

The recovery has been uneven with job gains flattening in leisure and hospitality in the final months of the year, while other industries rebounded better.