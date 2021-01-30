Montana's December jobs report concerning, economist says

Montana exited 2020 with 16,600 fewer payroll jobs than it had before the pandemic and a relatively flat recovery, December jobs statistics show.
In the last month of the year, seasonally adjusted payroll jobs increased by just 400, making it the smallest month-to-month improvement since the recession’s start in March 2020. The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics released the jobs data at the start of the week.
“What the last four or five months of data has shown, both at the national level and the state level, is that this recovery has just stalled,” said Paul Polzin, economist emeritus at the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research. “We need a major injection of federal funds. And I find both the Democrats and the Republicans abysmally at fault for not reacting faster to this stall in the economic trends.”
The Montana Department of Labor reported that December was the first month since April that total employment contracted. While payroll jobs were up by a 400, jobs were down 1,180 when self-employment and agricultural jobs were also counted.
The recovery has been uneven with job gains flattening in leisure and hospitality in the final months of the year, while other industries rebounded better.
Construction jobs were off by just 300 from what was reported in February 2020, the last month of pre-recession growth and had held up well throughout the year. Government jobs had returned to balance in November before declining again in December.
Hotels, restaurants and entertainment businesses were dealt the worst of the recession in April, when the government imposed a shutdown of all businesses deemed nonessential, after which occupancy restrictions limited how much recovery was possible. Leisure and hospitality jobs fell by 32,300 in April, off of the pre-recession 67,100 just two months earlier. By June, the businesses were operating at limited occupancy and jobs in the sector had improved to 54,800.
The decline can be seen in lodging taxes collected on hotel rooms. In the second quarter of 2020, lodging taxes amounted to $7.7 million. A year earlier, the collections were $15.6 million for the same quarter. The Montana Department of Revenue provided the lodging tax data for all of 2020 on Friday.
By the end of 2020, monthly lodging tax collections were closing in on the same quarter from the previous year. Hotel traffic had improved and lodging taxes for the month were nearly $8.4 million, off just $69,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019. The third quarter of 2020 was actually better than the year before.
Tourism-related bookings at hotels were improving said Dax Schieffer of Voices of Montana Tourism, a trade association in partnership with the Montana Lodging and Hospitality Association. Business bookings, scheduled around work events, were not. It’s going to take some time before business bookings recover.
“In the meetings and conventions business, the nature of that in typical times involves 12 to 24, 36-month lead time from booking to actually hosting the event. That went from a nice steady stream to completely stopped,” Schieffer said. “The good news is we’re hearing that meeting planners are getting more comfortable and booking, but we’re not going to see those positive impacts for a while.”
Retail employment finished the year down 1,800 jobs from pre-recession levels. It’s likely retail will not simply return to the way things were before the pandemic because consumer behavior has changed, Polzin said. Online shopping was already wearing on storefront businesses before the pandemic. Shopping on the internet has only increased since the pandemic began.
With people working more from home, it’s possible the demand for office space will soften, bringing changes to real estate income, he said.
Montana’s unemployment rate in December was 4.4%, down from 4.6% in November. Throughout the recession, Montana’s unemployment rate has been better than the national average, which remained true last month when the national unemployment rate was 6.7%.