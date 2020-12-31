Montana's economic recovery slows at year's end

Montana’s economic recovery remained slow for a third month as the first year of the COVID-19 recession entered December.

Business activity in travel, entertainment, leisure and hospitality stayed well below pre-pandemic levels according to consumer spending, jobs and travel data. There were 17,500 fewer non-farm payroll jobs in November than there were last February, the last growth month before the recession began based on seasonally adjusted federal data. From October to November, the state’s unemployment rate improved a tenth of a percent.

“This is the big stall. There’s just nothing happening to the economy, whether it be Montana, the U.S., Washington, California or whatever. They’re showing the same things,” said Paul Polzin, Bureau of Business and Economic Research director emeritus. “My reaction is a little bit of shock that nobody is paying attention to this data.”

The slowdown on the economic recovery would be the story of the past several months were it not for the 2020 election, Polzin said. The economic stimulus package passed by Congress Dec. 21 and signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday, was needed months ago. Polzin has been studying the recovery in Montana and Washington state in particular.