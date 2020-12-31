Montana's economic recovery slows at year's end

Montana’s economic recovery remained slow for a third month as the first year of the COVID-19 recession entered December.
Business activity in travel, entertainment, leisure and hospitality stayed well below pre-pandemic levels according to consumer spending, jobs and travel data. There were 17,500 fewer non-farm payroll jobs in November than there were last February, the last growth month before the recession began based on seasonally adjusted federal data. From October to November, the state’s unemployment rate improved a tenth of a percent.
“This is the big stall. There’s just nothing happening to the economy, whether it be Montana, the U.S., Washington, California or whatever. They’re showing the same things,” said Paul Polzin, Bureau of Business and Economic Research director emeritus. “My reaction is a little bit of shock that nobody is paying attention to this data.”
The slowdown on the economic recovery would be the story of the past several months were it not for the 2020 election, Polzin said. The economic stimulus package passed by Congress Dec. 21 and signed by President Donald Trump on Sunday, was needed months ago. Polzin has been studying the recovery in Montana and Washington state in particular.
Although consumer spending as a whole was down just 5.8% in early December when compared to the start of the year, consumer activity in three specific areas has remained low. Spending on travel is down nearly 49% from where it was it at in January of this year, this according to Opportunity Insights, which tracks debit and credit card activity. Commercial airline data for the state’s airports supports Opportunity’s work.
Commercial air travel for the first 11 months of the year was 52.4% off what it was for the same 11 months in 2019. Put another way, the number of people arriving and departing on commercial flights at Montana airports numbered 2.3 million through November, compared to 4.4 million for the first 11 months of 2019. The data is collected by the Aeronautics Division of the Montana Department of Transportation. Early information for December air travel, didn’t show improvement.
“I see all the airports in Montana and I can tell you we’re down, the first through the 20th, 53%,” said Shane Ketterling, Billings Logan International Airport assistant direction of aviation and transit. “Bozeman is identical, 53%, Missoula, we’re all right around 53% of normal.”
The reduction in passengers affects Montana airports in several different ways. Airports pay the bills by assessing fees on travelers. In Billings, the charge is $4.50 a ticket. The money helps pay for the upkeep of the airport, which launched a $55 million expansion in 2019.
The federal government also uses a passenger count to determine how much money airports receive through annual grants. The Federal Aviation Administration has agreed to treat 2020 passenger numbers as an anomaly, Ketterling said.
In April, the airport received $12.7 million to cover costs. The money was part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed by Congress March 27. The CARES Act was the last significant relief package before the recent stimulus bill signed into law by Trump on Sunday after a delay of several days.
The restaurants, gift shops and parking businesses serving airports get hit by the decline in passengers, Ketterling said.
Also struggling to recover were Montana’s entertainment businesses. In Montana, entertainment spending was down 34.8% through Dec. 6, according to Opportunity Insights. There is $15 billion for relief grants in the latest stimulus package. The money couldn’t come soon enough for Montana venues that have been without performances since the pandemic arrived in March.
Artists plan tours based on how many venues they can string together on a particular route. Fewer venues means fewer artists able to tour, said Sean Lynch, owner of the Pub Station in Billings.
“It’s like a whole entire ecosystem. Chris Stapleton played the Pub Station before he played the Metra. Where does Chris Stapleton play if he’s not playing a venue like ours? It’s the key to the whole thing, bringing up an artist, the touring side. It’s everything.”
Lynch spoke with Lee Montana Newspapers after Congress passed latest relief bill Dec. 21.
Last week, Matt Leow of the Montana Brewers Association, outlined the economic challenges of his industry, which is part of the same category of restaurants and hotels. Consumer spending for the sector is down 41.3% from where it was in January. Those businesses experienced modest recovery in the summer the weather favored outdoor seating, but when the chill of the fall and winter arrived, business activity slid again. Without the latest relief package, many Montana breweries weren’t going to make it, he said.