Montana's fire season heats up, officials warn of worsening conditions

Boehle said the nation is in its highest stage of fire preparedness.

"We make it to high resources every year, this year we moved up earlier than usual," she said.

The national fire agency sends bulk resources to each district. From there, regional agencies allocate resources by fire based on the amount of need.

So when the Harris Mountain fire made a strong run Sunday night toward homes, a Type Two incident management team arrived and took command by 6 a.m. the next morning.

Officials said the fire slowed its movement north towards the scattered houses, and that successful structure protection saved all homes from the blaze. Evacuations and road closures near the fire are in place. I-15, which runs west of the fire, is still open.

On Monday officials issued a pre-evacuation order for several ranches near White Sulphur Springs after the Woods Creek Fire in the remote mountains of Helena National Forest went from 276 acres to more than 2,706 acres overnight.

The fire was moving west of the Boulder basin, but switched directions and made a powerful run east, scorching 3 miles in 2 hours. A Type Three response team arrived at the Woods Creek fire Monday, with a Type Two incident command requested.